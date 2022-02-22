Bradford City v Harrogate Town: No Bantams reunion for Rory McArdle

Rory McArdle played almost 200 games for Bradford City in the Football League. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

The veteran defender, who remains a popular figure at Valley Parade following a five-year spell at the club between 2012 and 2017, has missed the Sulphurites' last four matches with a groin injury sustained during February 1's goalless draw with Mansfield.

The 34-year-old returned to training last week and is not far off being fit enough to be considered for selection once again, though Tuesday's Yorkshire derby comes just too soon.

And McArdle is not the only Town player who will be unavailable to manager Simon Weaver at Bradford, with Middlesbrough loanee Calum Kavanagh still not quite ready and Lewis Richards and Simon Power still sidelined.

Simon Weaver oversaw a 1-0 victory the last time Harrogate Town visited Valley Parade. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Nine-goal midfielder Alex Pattison and right-back Ryan Fallowfield are in with a chance of featuring, however.

"We are going to have a look at Alex Pattison and see if he can make the game, Rory McArdle is not quite ready and there will be a late fitness test for Ryan Fallowfield," Harrogate boss Weaver said.

"There's a few different things happening with the squad, so we don't quite know who is inked in.

"Calum is getting closer. He has now re-joined our club and is doing the last part of his rehab with us and will hopefully be fit enough for Saturday."

Town have won all three of the previous meetings between the sides since earning promotion to League Two in 2020, their most recent success being a 2-0 victory at Wetherby Road earlier this month.

And while a second-half Lloyd Kerry strike secured a 1-0 win in a behind-closed-doors fixture screened live on Sky Sports the last time Harrogate visited Valley Parade, Weaver insists that the presence of supporters on this occasion will make for a very different atmosphere.

"You always look forward to these games. It's a Yorkshire derby, it's a game against a bigger club historically with a massive fan-base," he added.

"I know we are not meeting them at their highest point at all, but still, we've just been to Exeter and Rochdale - well-established Football League teams - and then Bradford City, of course that's a much bigger name than those already mentioned.

"And that brings its own challenges in terms of handling that. Last season, the game at Valley Parade was on Sky Sports, we did ever so well there, but there wasn't a crowd, and the crowd plays such a big role."

Town were due to host Leyton Orient at the weekend, however Saturday's fixture was postponed just over an hour before it was scheduled to get underway due to sudden deluge of snow.

And although frustrated at the time, Weaver says that there is definitely an up side as far as that game not taking place is concerned.

"At the time it [the postponement] left us feeling a bit flat, but I did reflect on it and think 'well, we had a few major players out'.

"And, it's given others that perhaps were a bit jaded from the long trip to Exeter and looked a bit leggy in that last 20 minutes, some respite and probably fewer excuses not to come out all guns blazing at Bradford."