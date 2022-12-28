Bradford City v Harrogate Town: 'Buzzing' Sulphurites won't get 'carried away' ahead of Yorkshire derby

Simon Weaver acknowledges the Harrogate Town faithful following Boxing Day's dramatic League Two win over Grimsby Town. Pictures: Ben Roberts/ProSportsImages

A dramatic stoppage-time winner saw the Sulphurites to a 3-2 comeback success over Grimsby on Boxing Day, meaning that they make the short trip to Valley Parade in their best vein of form since the opening weeks of the 2021/22 campaign.

Their upturn in fortunes has lifted them seven points clear of the relegation zone while, by contrast, the Bantams’ own form has been the complete opposite and seen them slide out of the play-off picture and down to ninth place.

But Weaver insists that Town have to keep their feet on the ground if they are serious about getting a result in West Yorkshire and continuing their climb away from trouble.

Harrogate Town's players celebrate their stoppage-time winner during Boxing Day's 3-2 success over Grimsby. Picture: Ben Robers/ProSportsImages

“The changing room is buzzing, absolutely buzzing after a last-minute winner against Grimsby and three victories on the spin - and so it should be because the players have turned up once again and performed brilliantly,” the Harrogate boss said.

“Bagging the win, making it nine points out of nine, it's just a great feeling. We are seven points clear of those relegation spots at the minute, but that can be reduced over the next few games if we don't stay on it, so that's the challenge.

“The picture is a healthier one than it was a month ago. But there is still a big job ahead of us and we can't get carried away.

“They don't come easy do they, these games. We’ve got two big ones coming up, Bradford City away, which is a nice big pitch to play on and another big derby game, then obviously Hartlepool away, where we owe it to ourselves to turn up and perform after our FA Cup performance there last month.

Matty Daly celebrates his eighth-minute strike in Harrogate Town's 1-0 FA Cup first-round victory over Bradford City at Valley Parade. Picture: Matt Kirkham

“But these are games that we are just really looking forward to.”

Not only do Town head to Bradford in significantly better form than Mark Hughes’ Bantams, but history is also on their side.

The Sulphurites have emerged triumphant on each of their previous three trips to Valley Parade, the most recent of which saw them win 1-0 in an FA Cup first-round tie at the start of November.

But Weaver has played down the significance of his side’s historic success in City’s own back yard.

"I've got to protect myself from making any comment that sounds like we are too happy with ourselves about our record at Bradford," he added.

“They've been and gone, those wins. They were good, but we have to go there and respect the fact that Bradford have got very, very good players and remember how intensely we had to work and how it was a collective effort.

"If we want to have any chance of getting a point or more there on Thursday then we have to reproduce that intensity once again.

“The feel-good factor is there in the changing room, however, and we have to cherish that. But, to continue it in football, you have to win again - and I do think that appetite is there.”

Harrogate make the short trip to West Yorkshire for a 7.45pm kick-off on Thursday night aiming to secure what would be their fourth derby victory at Valley Parade in as many visits.

Matty Daly’s early strike settled November’s FA Cup showdown, while Town triumphed 3-1 in Bradford last term courtesy of goals from Warren Burrell, Lewis Page and Jack Diamond. The 2020/21 campaign saw them come away with a 1-0 success thanks to Lloyd Kerry’s second-half effort.