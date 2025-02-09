Harrogate Town striker Josh March in action during Harrogate Town's League Two defeat to Bradford City. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver was left to bemoan a lack of “killer edge” after Harrogate Town’s suffered yet another narrow defeat, on the road at Bradford City.

Just as was the case the last time they lost to the Bantams – back in December 2022 – the Sulphurites conceded early on at Valley Parade and were ultimately unable to find a response, despite creating enough chances in the second half to have come away with a point.

Saturday lunchtime’s 1-0 loss follows on from similarly frustrating results at Doncaster Rovers and MK Dons, where Town failed to capitalise in front of goal and ended up with nothing to show for largely positive displays.

Trailing to Antoni Sarcevic’s second-minute header, strike duo Olly Sanderson and Josh March both failed to hit the target when well placed, while a late goal-bound effort from midfielder Bryn Morris was kept out of the top corner by the top of Andrew Shepherd’s head.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver watches on at Valley Parade.

“We showed good resilience after that dopey start and grew in stature,” Weaver said. “We had to weather the storm for 10 minutes, which we did, and they [Bradford] didn’t create much after that.

“We pinned them back in the second half and were in the ascendancy against a good team. We were right in the game. But, we didn’t have our moment in front of goal, although we did create the chances to have taken something from the game.

"We have to have someone wanting to grab the headlines enough to break through and score consistently and take these chances that we are creating. We are getting there, but in front of goal, we need to sharpen up.

"With the chances we had, we have got to stick one away – at least. We have to show that killer edge.

Midfielder Ben Fox made his Harrogate Town debut as a substitute during Saturday's Yorkshire derby clash.

“I think this is the only thing missing.”

On the moment which decided the game, when Sarcevic was able to get in front of on-loan Bristol Rovers left-back Bryan Bilongo to nod home Bobby Pointon’s left-wing cross at the far post, Weaver added: “We drifted away in terms of our focus.

"I’ve had a look back at it and we’ve had an opportunity to win a challenge, and then it’s a great ball that’s come in, but we have got to win the header, it’s as simple as that.

"We’ve got to track the runner. We had designated players to do those jobs and that’s why I’ve described it as dopey.”

Leading through Sarcevic’s early goal, City threatened to double their tally on 18 minutes when Tyreik Wright’s pass across the edge of the 18-yard box presented Alex Pattison with a clear sight of goal, however ex-Harrogate midfielder’s first-time shot narrowly cleared the cross-bar.

Jasper Moon then had to be alert to clear the danger and deny former Town loanee Calum Kavanagh a tap-in after James Belshaw had only managed to parry Brad Halliday’s low drive from outside the penalty area.

The visitors created nothing of any real note during the opening half, but a flurry of opportunities did arrive in the early stages of the second period.

The first of these came in the 53rd minute and was by far their clearest of the afternoon. Ellis Taylor charged down Halliday’s attempted clearance and the ball broke for March on the left side of the City box.

He showed good awareness to pull the ball back for substitute Ben Fox, and the debutant’s low pass into the six-yard box left Olly Sanderson with what should have been a simple finish, though the Fulham loanee somehow missed the target when it looked easier to score.

Sanderson then failed to make decent contact with a dangerous low cross into the area from the opposite flank, before March got in behind but dragged his strike just the wrong side of the post with Bantams stopper Sam Walker beaten.

At the other end, Pattison shot over and Belshaw did well to deny Sarcevic one-on-one before making an acrobatic save following a huge scramble at a corner.

Morris then looked as if he was going to level matters on 78 minutes after Moon nodded down Toby Sims’ long throw-in from the left, only for Shepherd to flick his rising first-time drive over the cross-bar.

Defeat sees Harrogate drop one place to 21st in the League Two standings, though losses for all three of the sides currently beneath them means that the gap to the relegation zone remains at seven points.