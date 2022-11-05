Bradford City 0 Harrogate Town 1: Simon Weaver thrilled by timing of 'big' FA Cup win

Matty Daly celebrates after firing Harrogate Town into an early lead during Saturday's FA Cup first-round victory at Bradford City. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

But, the Sulphurites chief said that Saturday’s FA Cup first-round success was significant due to its timing, rather than because it came against their derby rivals.

Matty Daly’s early strike proved sufficient to extend the Wetherby Road outfit’s 100 percent record at Valley Parade, earning his side just their third victory in 16 attempts and a much-needed lift following last weekend’s late horror show at AFC Wimbledon.

“It’s another win at Bradford City, which is great, but it doesn’t mean more because it’s Bradford, it means more because it’s a win,” Weaver reflected.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver applauds the travelling support following Saturday's FA Cup win over Bradford City.

“It’s a big win for the club. It comes at a great time for us as well on the back of last week when we conceded two goals late on after a really good performance otherwise.

“We’ve sent a lot of away fans home happy this evening, so it’s a great feeling.

“It’s a win and it’ll be a good Saturday evening, but we have to take this into the league now and accumulate some points fast.

“It can’t be a case of after the Lord Mayor’s Show. We have to learn from everything we have done well today and keep adding to it.”

Daly’s composed finish from Jack Muldoon’s pass broke the deadlock in the eighth minute, and Town created some decent chances to add to their tally.

Danny Grant curled a glorious opportunity over the bar after running clean through, while Muldoon saw a goal-bound effort cleared off the line in the second period.

And, although the visitors failed to put the game to bed, they defended their box far better than they did against Wimbledon last time out.

Reflecting on what he felt his side did better this weekend, Weaver added: “We had to remain focused throughout the game, not switching off, because a quick throw-in cost us last week, but also working on the organisation defensively so we could break it up and counter-attack.

