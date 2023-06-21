News you can trust since 1836
Boroughbridge Juniors FC to host 'try before you join' taster event ahead of 2023/24 season

Players old and new are invited to ‘try before they join’ when Boroughbridge Junior Football Club holds its annual registration and taster event on Saturday July 1.
By Sports Reporter
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 14:50 BST
Members of Boroughbridge Juniors FC's under-nines girls team. Picture: SubmittedMembers of Boroughbridge Juniors FC's under-nines girls team. Picture: Submitted
Members of Boroughbridge Juniors FC's under-nines girls team. Picture: Submitted

Players of all abilities are welcome to attend the event, which will be held this year at Boroughbridge High School in Wetherby Road, starting at 10am and running until noon.

The 2023/24 season starts on September 2 and the club will be running teams under-eights through to under-16s (child's age on 1 September). There is also Pan Disability Football for boys and girls aged seven to 18.

Boroughbridge teams will be joining leagues covering Harrogate & District and the Hambleton and Richmondshire area.

On the day, players will be able to take part in supervised games run by FA-qualified coaches, with club officials on hand to answer any questions.

There is parking on the school site and both refreshments and toilets will be available.

Nigel Charlesworth, Boroughbridge Junior FC club secretary, said: “The club motto is football for all, so we encourage players of all abilities to come along.

“If your son or daughter already plays for the club, then come down and register for the new season and let them blow some steam off by playing supervised games.

"New players are also welcome. So, come down, try us out, meet the coaches and make new friends through football. Use this as a taster session. If you like what you see, then join us for the new season.”

For more information, visit the Boroughbridge Juniors FC website, email [email protected] or contact the club via Facebook or Twitter.