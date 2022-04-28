Boroughbridge AFC's slim hopes of survival evaporate as points are dropped at Field

Alex Ingham was on target for Boroughbridge in their 3-3 draw at Field. Picture: Steve Riding

Three points would have kept Daz Ekin's in with a mathematical chance of escaping the bottom-three between now and the end of the season, but they were unable to hold onto a 3-1 lead.

Thus, with just three matches remaining this term, bottom-of-the-table Boroughbridge find themselves 11 points shy of safety.

Field took the lead with just five minutes on the clock, though the visitors equalised through Gideon Pliener and then got their noses in front just before half-time courtesy of a Jonty Maullin effort.

Alex Ingham then finished off a Bridge breakaway to make it 3-1, however two late goals from the home side meant the points were shared.

Danny Wood was named as man of the match for Ekin's men, who entertain Rawdon Old Boys this Saturday, 2.30pm kick-off.

By contrast, Boroughbridge Reserves are flying high in West Yorkshire Alliance Division One and currently occupy top spot with 48 points from 19 matches.

They chalked up their 15th league success of the campaign on Saturday when they edged out Leeds Modernians Reserves by a 3-2 scoreline.

Jake Fletcher bagged a brace, while Jordan Atkinson was also on target.

The club's second string are in contention for silverware on two fronts and take on Knaresborough Celtic in the Hulme Cup Final at Knaresborough Town's Manse Lane ground on Thursday, 7.30pm kick-off.