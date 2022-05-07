Boroughbridge AFC Reserves lift Hulme Cup then pull clear at top of the table

Boroughbridge Reserves celebrate following their Harrogate & District FA Hulme Cup success. Picture: Boroughbridge AFC

Knaresborough Celtic fought all the way at Knaresborough Town's Manse Lane ground, but were finally outdone by two late goals.

Joe Dorkings opened the scoring midway through the first half, slotting the ball home from close range.

Boroughbridge captain and man of the match Jack Herron added a second, before Liam Spence made the game safe in the dying minutes.

'Bridge Reserves' attention quickly changed from cup to league action as they travelled to Robin Hood Reserves in Alliance Division One of the West Yorkshire League on Saturday.

Despite them nursing a few injuries from their cup final triumph and playing most of the game with 10 men following a straight red card, they still emerged victorious in what was another hard-fought game.

This time the goals came courtesy of Ash Buckley, Spence and Jordan Atkinson, with the match eventually ending 3-1.

Things got even better for the Aldborough Road outfit's second string on Wednesday evening when they pulled three points clear at the top of the table courtesy of a 7-2 demolition of Headingley Reserves.

On target in a game which the visitors led 2-1 at the interval were Dorkings (2), Atkinson, Herron, Sam Clark, Chris Cullen and substitute Ben Mudd.

This Saturday, 'Bridge Reserves entertain Hall Green United Reserves, 2.30pm kick-off.

Boroughbridge's 1st XI endured a day to forget on Saturday as they went down 6-0 at the hands of Rawdon Old Boys in the West Yorkshire League Premier Division.

Already relegated to Division One for next season, they will regroup this summer with their goal for the new campaign being automatic promotion from what is sure to be a very competitive league.