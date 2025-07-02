Bobby Faulkner has joined Harrogate Town on loan from Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

Harrogate Town have recruited a defender who will "put his body on the line for the cause" in the shape of Bobby Faulkner.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old centre-half this week became the League Two Sulphurites' seventh signing of the summer when he joined the club on a season-long loan deal from League One Doncaster Rovers.

His arrival comes after Town boss Simon Weaver expressed a desire to create competition for places at the heart of his back-line, with Faulkner's parent club keen for him to gain more Football League experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Lloyd Kerry, Harrogate's head of player recruitment, says the youngster has plenty to offer.

“He’s aggressive, likes to defend, is dominant in the air and puts his body on the line for the cause,” Kerry said.

“He always wants to win his aerial duels, defends his box well, is mobile and covers the ground well, so we’re really pleased to have him on board.

“He’ll provide competition for places and wants to come here to play so we expect him to push Tom Bradbury and Anthony O’Connor all the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After spending his youth career in local grassroots football, Faulkner joined the Rovers Academy at U16 level while studying at Club Doncaster Sports College, but quickly caught the eye of senior coaching staff and was rewarded with a professional contract at the age of 17.

His breakthrough came during the 2022/23 season when he made his senior debut and went on to make 22 appearances, scoring twice.

He has spent time on loan with Spennymoor and Buxton in National League North and also had a spell with Dundalk last season.