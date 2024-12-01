Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver applauds his team's supporters following Friday evening's FA Cup win over Gainsborough Trinity. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The financial boost that comes with landing a big-name opponent in the FA Cup third round would be a “game-changer” for Harrogate Town.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is the view of Sulphurites manager Simon Weaver ahead of Monday evening’s draw for the next stage of the competition.

League Two Town followed up their first-round win over League One high-flyers Wrexham with another 1-0 home success against non-league Gainsborough Trinity on Friday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Wetherby Road outfit will be hoping that their reward for reaching the third round for just the second time in their history is a glamour tie against high-profile opposition.

The Sulphurites beat non-league Gainsborough Trinity 1-0 at Wetherby Road to progress to the third round of the FA Cup.

Premier League and Championship sides enter the competition at this stage, and although a third consecutive home draw would doubtless present Harrogate with a better chance of progression, an away fixture against a team with a big stadium could prove to be extremely lucrative.

With 90 percent of all gate receipts from FA Cup fixtures split equally between both clubs (45 percent each), a showdown with one of English football’s big boys could easily net Town a six-figure windfall.

They have already banked £120,000 in prize money – £45,000 from round one and £75,000 from round two – as well as receiving hefty broadcast fees after their clashes with Wrexham and Gainsborough were shown live on television. In recent seasons, clubs have been paid £50,000 in round one and £60,000 in round two for live TV games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are set to pocket at least £25,000 in prize money at the third-round stage, with another victory worth £115,000 as well as a place in round four.

Harrogate Town have only reached the third round of the FA Cup once before in their history, in 2021/22, when they were knocked out by Luton Town.

Unsurprisingly, boss Weaver says he cannot wait for Monday’s draw, which will be shown live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer at 7pm.

“There’s just the anticipation of the draw now,” he said. “It can be a game-changer depending on the name that gets drawn out of the hat with us.

“I want it so much for the club after everything we've fought for, you know. So it's going to be exciting, but yeah, of course it leads to a little bit of nerves as I'm only human.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From my point of view, I'd love one of the top four [Premier League] teams to be drawn in Harrogate to get the whole town buzzing, get the whole town ignited.

"From the point of view of my dad [chairman, Irving Weaver] it would be the top four away from home, so there's more revenue. And if we see that put into the playing budget, then maybe I’ll say an away draw. So we'll see.”

Town’s only previous appearance in the FA Cup third round came in 2021/22 when they lost 4-0 at Championship Luton having upset League One Portsmouth to reach that stage.

They got the better of Northern Premier League outfit Gainsborough – who were the lowest-ranked team left in the competition – thanks to Dean Cornelius’ 57th-minute head from a James Daly cross.

As a result of their involvement in the third-round stage, Harrogate’s scheduled League Two fixture at home to Colchester United on January 11 will have to be rearranged.