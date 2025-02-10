Ben Fox immediately shows why he will be a 'massive signing' on Harrogate Town debut

Ben Fox made his Harrogate Town debut during Saturday's 1-0 loss at Bradford City. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Ben Fox’s debut display was probably the biggest positive to come out of Harrogate Town’s Yorkshire derby defeat to Bradford City.

The 27-year-old midfielder joined the League Two Sulphurites from League One Northampton on transfer deadline day and was introduced at Valley Parade as a 51st-minute substitute.

And although he couldn't save his new club from a 1-0 loss, he made a noticeable impact on proceedings with an all-action display in the centre of the park.

Within moments of arriving on the pitch, Fox delivered a dangerous low cross into the six-yard box which team-mate Olly Sanderson really ought to have buried to level matters.

And despite having not played since early December having been sidelined with a calf injury prior to joining Town, the former Burton Albion man showed no obvious signs of rust and immediately looked at home in the Harrogate engine room.

The Sulphurites were a more competitive and efficient side following his introduction, with Fox making a difference in and out of possession and both on the deck and in the air.

Thus, Town boss Simon Weaver was left with the feeling that Fox's impact immediately provided evidence that snapping the ex-Cobbler up on a two-and-a-half year deal represents a good bit of business.

"Ben Fox really imposed himself straight away,” Weaver said. "He was really good.

"He scampers across the surface very easily. He is good on the eye, strong in the tackle, a great, all-round, old school midfielder, who covers every blade of grass.

"So, I think he is going to be a massive signing for us.

"He's a hardened pro with good experience and a very good player. He's not only a warrior, he can also play. He grabbed his moment to say 'I'm here'.

"He's a great addition.”