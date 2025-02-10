Ben Fox convinced Harrogate Town can pull clear of League Two relegation scrap

Ben Fox made his Harrogate Town debut during Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Bradford City. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town midfielder Ben Fox is convinced that he and his new team-mates are more than capable of dragging the club clear of the League Two relegation scrap and up the table.

The 27-year-old joined the struggling Sulphurites from League One Northampton on transfer deadline day and made his debut as a 51st-minute substitute during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Bradford City.

And although Town lost that game, Fox insists that he saw enough in their performance to be confident about their survival hopes - provided they start being more ruthless in front of goal.

"I don't feel like we deserve to be where we are in the league but the table doesn't lie and we’ve got to turn these ‘nearly’ performances into points and push up the table,” the former Burton Albion man said.

"There’s no doubt about the fact that there is enough in the team to turn things around. This is not a side that should be where we are in the league, this is a side that should be pushing for the top half.

"It’s been fine margins, and football is a game of fine margins and hopefully we can turn the tide.

"I think we have got to take the positives that we are really solid at the back and that’s the foundation that we have got to build, but ultimately you have got to put the ball in the back of the net.

"If we take our chances, I don’t feel like we are going to concede many goals in games because of how strong we are at the back and how disciplined we are – but we have got to make sure that we take our chances.”

Fox made a positive impact off the substitutes’ bench at Valley Parade, with Town looking a more competitive outfit once he took his place in the centre of midfield in the 51st minute.

Reflecting on his own contribution, the ex-Cobbler added: “I felt like I injected a bit of energy and a bit of tempo.

"The first few minutes, I nearly got an assist for Olly [Sanderson], then I’m getting a yellow card. But that’s me, I’m going to get in amongst it.

"It was just nice to get on the pitch. It was a proud moment, making my debut for the football club. I’m really proud of that.”