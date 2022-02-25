The Sulphurites are still searching for some consistency following a run of just two wins in seven League Two matches and right-back Ryan Fallowfield says that he and his team-mates are eyeing back-to-back victories up in Cumbria.

The 26-year-old believes that three points could keep things interesting for 13th-placed Town as they head into the business end of the season, but he also wants to give the club’s supporters another away-day to remember.

“The result at Bradford on Tuesday was brilliant and it is definitely one that we have to look to build on now,” Fallowfield said following his side's 3-1 midweek triumph.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s really important that we try and get another win when we go to Barrow because we are looking to be more consistent in terms of our results and our season is still not over.

“There’s still 15 games left, that’s a lot of football and plenty of points to play for. But we also want to reward the fans and give them another away trip to remember like we did in midweek.

“We want to give them a reason to keep travelling to these games and giving us their backing. If we can keep delivering performances and results like we did against Bradford then hopefully our support on the road keeps growing.

“It means so much to us as players. When I think back to when I was first at this club you might get four or five people at an away game. Now we’re taking 700 to Bradford and there are families travelling down to Exeter on a Tuesday night. It’s great for the club and we hope it keeps growing.”