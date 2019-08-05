Barrow v Harrogate Town: Brendan Kiernan vows to take the game to the Bluebirds

Brendan Kiernan says that Harrogate Town fans can expect more of the same from him following a scintillating debut performance.

Simon Weaver's team head to Barrow on Tuesday evening with the 25-year-old winger determined to build on his man-of-the-match display in Saturday's 2019/20 season-opener against Solihull Moors.

The combination of his willingness to run at opposition defenders and ability to go past them has added an extra dimension to the Town attack, something that he promises will become a consistent feature over the coming months.

"Everyone's got different strengths in the team and I'm just glad that I can add something to the group," Kiernan said ahead of his side's National League showdown with the Bluebirds.

"Every time I play I try and take it to the team I am playing against.

"I try and win my personal battles with the defenders I'm up against. That's always been part of my game, to take players on and to try and be exciting in and around the box. That's what I enjoy doing

"Even when it doesn't come off for me - I'm the sort of player where it won't always come off - but what I will do is keep going.

"It was a nice feeling to get man of the match against Solihull and I will go into the Barrow game with confidence, but I think that we all can.

"It was a great way for us to finish the game as a team, confidence-wise. We were on top of them [Solihull] and if we can take that momentum to Barrow then things are looking good."

Kiernan puts his fast start in a Town shirt down to the hard yards that both he and his team-mates put in during the close season.

"I've tried to hit the ground running, but it comes down to the pre-season, I think," he added.

"That's probably helped me to start well.

"We've been working hard, all the boys have been going hard since we came in on July 1, there's been no hiding, and hopefully the work that we've put into the last month was there to see on Saturday."

Kiernan did spurn the chance to put Town 3-2 up against Solihull on Saturday when he fired a 69th-minute penalty over the bar, a miss he puts down to him striking the ball too well.

"I've hit it so clean that it's just rose up a little bit," he added.

"It's similar to the header at the end. It's almost a case of, if you don't hit it as well, then it goes in.

"I've said to the boys at the end that I'll make it up to them this season. I've got a few more games left to make it up to them in.

"Those moments though, I live for those moments, to be able to try and get the winner in games like that. I'm just disappointed that I couldn't do it for the boys."

Town's clash with Solihull on Saturday ended in a 2-2 draw, while Tuesday's opponents Barrow went down 2-1 at Wrexham.

The last time the sides met was in late March, Weaver's team clawing back a two-goal half-time deficit in Cumbria to earn themselves a point courtesy of strikes from Jack Muldoon and the recently-departed Callum Howe.

Kick-off at Holker Street on Tuesday night is at 7.45pm.