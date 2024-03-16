Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver applauds the club's travelling fans following Tuesday's goalless draw at Wrexham. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites make the trip to Cumbria in search of a much-needed three-point haul following what has been a seriously lean patch since they broke into the League Two play-off places in early February.

They haven’t haven’t been too bad away from Wetherby Road of late – or in general – picking up useful points against the likes of Crewe, Swindon and most recently Wrexham, and boast the second-best away record in the division.

And although last weekend's 2-1 reverse at the hands of Crawley means that they have now lost three in a row on home soil, and managed just six league victories in 18 matches at the EnviroVent Stadium so far this term, Town will take on the Bluebirds confident about their chances of picking up another positive result on their travels.

“Over the course of the season, our away form has been automatic-promotion form," Harrogate manager Simon Weaver said.

"The last three away games, Crewe, Swindon and Wrexham, we have conceded one goal, which is no mean feat and shows that we've got good character in there and a willingness to defend as a team.

"At home, if we had done half as well as we had done away, we would be right up there and it is really hard because, in terms of all your good work away from home, most of these fans aren't seeing it.

"Away fans will tell you, what great performances at Swindon, at Crewe, Wrexham the list goes on, and what I want to see on Saturday is another good away performance.

"What I don't want to be is disappointed on Saturday night that we have gone and played amongst all the hype of Hollywood at Wrexham on Tuesday night, but then gone to Barrow and not shown a back bone and come away with nothing. We need to be prepared for a war of attrition and come out the other end of it with a point at least."