Bryn Morris signed for Harrogate Town from Newport County for an undisclosed fee. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

New signing Bryn Morris is in line to start for struggling Harrogate Town when they visit Barrow on Saturday afternoon (3pm).

The 28-year-old midfielder became the Sulphurites’ first signing of the January transfer window when he joined from League Two rivals Newport for an undisclosed fee earlier this week.

And with Town in woeful form having lost six of their last seven matches, Simon Weaver is certain that the injection of quality, and additional presence, will benefit his team hugely in an area of the pitch where he feels recent games have been won and lost.

"On the quality side, we need more, and fortunately we have a new player playing on Saturday in Bryn Morris,” the Harrogate boss said. "He will make his debut.

"He will add quality right where we need it in the middle of the park, which is where the battles have been lost in recent weeks. We have got someone with presence in the building, which is necessary for us.

“He is a talent, he looks the part, he is the part. His track record shows pedigree, his track record with the England youth teams all the way up, and you don’t get those kind of credentials by accident.

"So, he’s got a good-quality skill level, and he has got a young family as well, so he’ll be fighting for them, and he will be wanting to be a Football League player next season with us.”

Another boost for Harrogate comes in the shape of centre-half Jasper Moon, who missed New Year’s Day’s 2-0 home defeat to Salford City due to illness, but was well enough to train and Friday and is expected to slot straight back into Weaver’s defence.

Left-back Matty Foulds will however miss out once again having felt the tightness in his groin which kept him out of Town’s previous game, during training earlier in the week.

Winger Ellis Taylor (quad) and defender Liam Gibson (hamstring) have returned to training in recent days, but neither player is yet in consideration for a place in Weaver’s match-day squad.

Midfielders George Thomson and Josh Falkingham, defender James Moorby and striker Eno Nto remain on the long-term casualty list, while youngster Jack Bray has picked up an ankle knock.

Town head to Barrow 22nd in the table, just two points clear of the bottom two, while the Bluebirds sit seven places and six points better off in 15th.

Stephen Clemence’s team have tasted victory in just one of their previous 13 league matches, however, with that success coming at home to Fleetwood just before Christmas.

They have drawn each of their last two, with their most recent outing ending in a 2-2 draw against Bradford City on New Year’s Day.

Barrow triumphed 1-0 when they visited Harrogate earlier in the season, Neo Eccleston netting a 74th-minute winner.

Last season’s corresponding fixture at Holker Street ended in a goalless draw.