Jack Muldoon, left, celebrates after heading Harrogate Town into a 56th-minute lead against Barrow at Holker Street. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver felt that Harrogate Town “deserved” to win a “war of attrition” at Barrow on Saturday afternoon having shown sufficient “fight” over the course of the 90 minutes.

The Sulphurites ended a dreadful run of form which had seen them pick up just one point from the last 21 on offer when they triumphed 2-0 at Holker Street to record their first victory in eight attempts.

And although it was goals in quick succession from strike duo Jack Muldoon and Josh March that ultimately decided the contest, Weaver felt that his players’ willingness to battle for the cause that led to them coming out on top.

"I thought that we were right on it from the get-go. We had two chances within five minutes and everyone was up for the fight,” the Harrogate boss said.

Josh March puts Harrogate Town 2-0 up against Barrow.

"It was always going to be a battle of attrition on a pitch like this and we earned the right to win the game. We had the territory, we had the chances and defended defiantly at times. So, all in all, I thought that we undoubtedly deserved the points.

"I’ve been hurt by a couple of recent displays where the physical test just hasn’t been passed. We have been weak at times and I showed the lads some incidents from the Salford game where bodies were flying everywhere in terms of us getting beaten up – we just haven’t been strong enough.

"We’ve looked timid at times in midfield, and then we have to play an extra man in there sometimes because everyone is getting beaten up – but not today.

"I’m immensely proud of the players. We didn’t carry any passengers and it [the result] was well-earned. It’s a good feeling.”

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver directs his team from inside his technical area.

Muldoon broke the deadlock on 56 minutes when he nodded home from close range at the far post after Warren Burrell and then Anthony O’Connor had kept James Daly’s right-wing corner alive.

Five minutes later, the impressive Levi Sutton flew into a challenge just outside his own box and set Town away on the counter-attack.

Muldoon played a nicely-weighted pass for March to run on to, but he still had plenty to do from a position just inside the home half.

Chopping back onto his left foot and driving past marker Neo Eccleston, the Harrogate striker then raced into Barrow’s penalty area before slotting a composed finish underneath Paul Farman.

Connor Mahoney had the chance to reduce the deficit from the penalty spot in the 75th minute, but skied his effort from 12 yards.

On finally ending that worrying long sequence of games without a victory, Weaver admitted: "It’s completely ruined my Christmas, the run that we have been on, I’m not going to lie.

"It takes up all of my emotional energy when I’ve got the laptop on and everyone else around you is partying. I’ve probably been quite a misery to live with.

"But it was about getting a win and finding a way.”

Saturday’s result lifted Town one place and up to 21st in the League Two standings, where they now sit five points clear of the relegation zone, albeit having played a game more than both of the bottom two.