Anthony O'Connor celebrates after scoring an FA Cup goal for League One Morecambe against Premier League Tottenham Hotspur last season. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international joined the League Two Sulphurites from League One Morecambe on Wednesday and will add some much-needed “steeliness” to their back-line, according to manager Simon Weaver.

Town currently have the joint-second-worst defensive record in the division having conceded three times in each of their last two matches, taking the tally in their ‘goals-against’ column to 39 for the season.

And, having been left furious by his team’s inability to stand up to or cope with fellow strugglers Colchester United’s route-one tactics during a dismal 3-1 home defeat on Saturday afternoon, the Harrogate chief has wasted no time in moving to strengthen his squad.

Anthony O'Connor will wear the number 15 shirt for Harrogate Town. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

"Anthony O’Connor is a reliable body who comes to us with good pedigree having played plenty of games in League One,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"He’s got a lot of ability, he’s good on the ball and recently scored a great goal against Plymouth, but the reason we’ve brought him in is because of his impressive defensive capabilities.

"He has a steeliness about him, but primarily I really like his ability to read the game and read danger. Defenders are paid to defend and we have someone here who knows how to keep the ball out of the back of his net.”

O’Connor follows versatile defender Toby Sims into Wetherby Road, though the 25-year-old is still waiting to receive international clearance following a stint playing for Pittsburgh Riverhounds in America’s second tier.

Simon Weaver says that Anthony O'Connor is a "really big signing" for Harrogate Town. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Having secured a centre-half, a left-back now tops Weaver’s list of priorities for the January window.

Town began the campaign with two out-and-out left-backs on their books, but both players have now departed.

Lewis Richards returned to parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers last month having sustained an ankle injury which is expected to rule him out for the majority of the remainder of 2022/23, while Jaheim Headley was this week recalled early from his own season-long loan by Huddersfield.

Town return to action on Saturday when they entertain high-flying Stevenage at the EnviroVent Stadium, 3pm kick-off.