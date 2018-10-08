Another Tinson hat-trick fires Harrogate Town Ladies to home success

Sophie Tinson's second hat-trick in five matches paved the way for Harrogate Town Ladies' 4-1 triumph over Farsley Celtic.

The in-form centre-forward netted a treble when Jon Maloney's side beat Wallsend earlier in the season, and she showed her clinical edge once again, striking three times before half-time at the CNG Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Victory keeps Town, who are newcomers to the North East Regional Women's Football League Premier Division this term, top of the pile and left their manager delighted.

"After losing to Durham last time out it was massively important that we responded with a win and the girls did just that," Maloney said.

"We dominated the game, particularly the first 45, and although we took our foot off the gas a little bit after half-time I'm very pleased with both the victory and the manner in which it was achieved.

"Having already beaten Farsley once this season we knew they'd be up for it, but we came flying out of the traps and produced some brilliant stuff.

"Sophie Tinson was superb in front of goal and finished her chances very well to put us in control of the game by half-time, then Elisha James rounded things off with an absolute screamer late on. It was great to watch."

Tinson fired Town ahead with less than 10 minutes on the clock, finishing first time from Katie Rowlands' pull back, then doubled her team's lead soon afterwards having been teed up by left-back Rebecca Davies.

She completed her hat-trick in the 40th minute, reacting sharply to head home when Sophie Simpson's free-kick cannoned back off the cross-bar.

Grace Adams missed a gilt-edged chance to add a fourth goal 10 minutes into the second period but fired over with the goal gaping, then Farsley pulled one back to make the score 3-1.

That was as good as it got for the visitors, however, and new signing James wrapped things up in the final minute with a stunning strike from almost 45 yards out that flew over the head of the Celtic goalkeeper and crashed into the back of the net.

Next up for Town Ladies is a trip to tackle local rivals York City on Sunday, 2pm kick-off.