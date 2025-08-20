Harrogate Town celebrate Shawn McCoulsky's 29th-minute winner against Barrow at Wetherby Road. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Andy Whing heaped praise on Harrogate Town following their victory over his “embarrassment” of a Barrow side.

The Sulphurites took all three points from Tuesday night’s League Two clash at Wetherby Road, Shawn McCoulsky scoring the only goal of the game in the 29th minute.

And, although the Bluebirds rallied after the interval, Town could easily have won the game by a more handsome margin - something that Whing was quick to acknowledge during a post-match assessment that saw him pull no punches.

“I won’t take any positives from that, I thought it was rubbish,” the Barrow boss told BBC Radio Cumbria.

“For the first 55-60 minutes it was probably the worst performance I’ve had as a manager. I thought we were an embarrassment.

“We knew exactly what Harrogate are all about and they outfought us, outran us. Their centre-halves bullied us, we were too timid, we were too negative.

"We didn’t deserve to win, we should have been 3-0 down before we got going. It’s easy to have a go when they’re protecting a lead a little bit and sink back a little bit.

"But I thought that Harrogate were excellent. It’s always a tough game here, they are fast starters, they’re aggressive and they work their socks off, and we just didn’t match that.”

Whing then went on to single Town match-winner McCoulsky out for his fine display leading the line.

He added: "I thought that their number nine was unbelievable in terms of bullying our centre-halves, and you don’t say that very often, but he bullied us.”

Harrogate’s victory saw them extend their unbeaten start to their 2025/26 League Two campaign into a fourth match and leaves them eighth in the table.