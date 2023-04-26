Andy Monkhouse resigns from his position as manager of Tadcaster Albion

Andy Monkhouse has left Tadcaster Albion following the club's relegation from the Northern Premier League East Division. Picture: Submitted

The Brewers have endured a torrid season, finishing bottom of the Northern Premier League East Division and suffering relegation back to the NCEL Premier Division.

Former Rotherham United and Hartlepool midfielder Monkhouse has been at the club for the duration of that period, occupying a couple of different roles prior to taking over as first-team boss in December.

And he went on to enjoy far more success than predecessors John Deacey, Craig Ogilvie and Neil Sibson, leading Albion to their first win of the season – at the 25th attempt – before going on to oversee three more.

But, despite improving Taddy, there was too much work for Monkhouse to do and the Ings Lane outfit never really looked like climbing off the foot of the table at any point.

A statement released by the Brewers on Wednesday morning explained: ‘We regret to announce that Andy Monkhouse has tendered his resignation.

‘After a gruelling four months doing all he could to stave off relegation, he feels that the break is needed.

‘He joined us in January 2020 as a player and was an instant success, displaying consummate skill and calmness. After a spell as head coach at Pontefract Collieries he returned to Tadcaster in September 2021 to help Steve Waide, our manager at the time, and then when John Deacey took over, was appointed as assistant manager. Together, they steered the Brewers away from the drop zone.

‘With the departure of Deacey in September 2022, Andy stayed on as our first-team coach whilst new managers [Ogilvie and Sibson] failed to stop the bad run of results which, by the end of the year, saw us bottom of the league with just eight points, all from draws.

‘Andy was appointed manager for the remainder of the season and quickly had to trim the size of the squad. He brought in new young players to augment those left from the previous regime and with a squad of just 16 team members, plus assistant Steve Roberts, set about the virtually impossible task of trying to keep us up.