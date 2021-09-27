Alex Revell insists Stevenage FC 'deserved' to beat Harrogate Town

Stevenage manager Alex Revell. Picture: Getty Images

The Boro arrived in North Yorkshire without a win in eight matches in all competitions, but proved more than a match for their high-flying hosts during an encounter which eventually ended goalless.

The visitors very obviously set out to frustrate Simon Weaver's team - who currently sit third in the League Two standings - wasting time whenever possible and doing everything that they could to slow the contest down.

But they carried out their game-plan to good effect, restricting Town to just one clear goal-scoring opportunity while creating several good chances of their own at the other end.

Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong competes with Stevenage centre-half Terence Vancooten. Picture: Matt Kirkham

"It was better than good," Revell told The Comet, reflecting on his players' performance.

"There was only one team that deserved to win. We had three cleared off the line. I’m really delighted with them.

"Not only did they match a team who everyone talks about in terms of attitude and desire, but we defended for our lives and went forward with a real intensity.

"But we want to win games and we deserved three points."

Harrogate chief Weaver did not disagree with his opposite number's assessment.