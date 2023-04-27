Alex Pattison 'unlikely' to stay at Harrogate Town beyond the end of the 2022/23 season

Alex Pattison leaves the pitch with Harrogate Town physio Rachel McGeachie during the first half of Saturday's 3-1 League Two defeat to Northampton at Sixfields. Pictures: Pete Norton/Getty Images

The influential midfielder’s contract is up this summer and, while the former Wycombe Wanderers man is yet to make a firm decision on his future, Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver doesn’t anticipate him extending his stay at Wetherby Road.

Pattison, 25, signed a two-year deal with the North Yorkshire side in 2021 and has indicated his desire to see it out before working out what comes next.

“I think it’s unlikely that Patto will be staying,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

“He’s a really honest lad, is Alex. He signed for two years and he’s always maintained that he would play out his contract and then aim to get back to playing League One football or higher.

“Last summer there was a bit of interest in him and we offered him a new deal at that time. He said that while he wasn’t demanding to leave then, and wasn’t going to be downing tools or anything like that, he just wanted to see out his contract then review his options at the end of the season. That is still the case and I think that’s fair enough.

“To be fair to the lad, when there was that interest in him last summer he picked up the phone straight away and said he was staying. That openness and honesty is what you want from players, but there are lot out there who I’ve come across who don’t even answer the phone, so that’s something I’m grateful to him for.”

Pattison has been one of Town’s standout performers since joining from Wycombe, scoring 10 goals and assisting six in 47 appearances last term, then netting eight and setting up six in 39 outings so far this season.

Indeed, Weaver said recently that “there is no better player at this level for counter-attacking from central midfield than Alex Pattison”.

Thus, it will come as no surprise to the club’s supporters that the Harrogate chief has engaged in further dialogue since Pattison pledged to stay last summer to see if his stance had changed.

“I have spoken to his agent since that conversation last summer and asked about the circumstances,” Weaver added.

“Patto knows exactly what we think of him and how highly we rate him.

“But he wants to see what his options are at the end of this season, he’s been open and honest about that, and we have to respect his wishes.”