Harrogate Town midfielder Alex Pattison has scored six goals this term. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The influential midfielder was replaced in the Sulphurites’ starting line-up by Danny Grant, the only change manager Simon Weaver made to his side for Tuesday night’s League Two clash at a wet Wetherby Road.

The Town chief went on to reveal that the club feared that Pattison, 25, had broken a bone in his foot, but said they were relieved to discover that the damage sustained during Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Swindon is not as severe as it could have been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He got a stamp on his foot and it’s very swollen, which ruled him out,” Weaver explained.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

"We were a bit concerned that it might be fractured. Fortunately it is not broken.

"We had it X-rayed and confirmed as just a badly-bruised foot, which is positive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Pattison has contributed six goals and five assists in all competitions this term and had started each of the previous 10 matches prior to Town’s showdown with Northampton.

He is now a doubt for this weekend’s League Two clash with fellow strugglers Gillingham as the Sulphurites’ injury list starts to grow once again.

Goalkeeper Pete Jameson is set to be out until at least the end of March with a thumb issue, while right-back Kayne Ramsay will not play again this season having suffered a serious facial injury in last month’s win at Carlisle United.