Alex Pattison an injury doubt for Harrogate Town's visit to Exeter City

Alex Pattison celebrates after firing Harrogate Town into an early lead at Rochdale. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 24-year-old scored twice and assisted another during Saturdays 3-3 League Two draw at Rochdale before limping off injured on 72 minutes.

The former Wycombe Wanderers ace suffered an impact injury to his foot and Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver is not yet sure whether he will recover in time to be able to play any part against the Grecians.

"We'll see how he is on Tuesday morning," the Town manager told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

"He had to come off at Rochdale because his foot was sore and quite swollen. It will depend on how quickly the swelling eases.

"I'm not ruling him in or out yet, we will wait to see how he responds to the treatment he'll get between now and the game and then make a decision."

Pattison's man-of-the-match performance against Dale at the weekend saw him net his eighth and ninth goals for Town following his summer switch from Wycombe.

He has also contributed five assists from the centre of midfield during his 32 appearances in all competitions.

Harrogate will kick-off their fixture at Exeter 13th in the League Two standings, while the in-form Grecians currently sit fourth having taken nine points from the last nine on offer.

Weaver's men are unbeaten in their previous three meetings with City, drawing two and winning once.

Their victory over Matt Taylor's side came in last season's corresponding fixture, with strikes from Brendan Kiernan and Jack Muldoon securing a 2-1 success.

The sides played out a 1-1 draw when they faced-off in North Yorkshire earlier this term, Josh Key's late leveller cancelling out Muldoon's first-half penalty.