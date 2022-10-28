AFC Wimbledon v Harrogate Town: Sulphurites still contending with long list of injuries

Jack Muldoon faces a late fitness test ahead of Harrogate Town's League Two trip to AFC Wimbledon. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The struggling Sulphurites visit Plough Lane aiming to bounce back from their dismal defeat at Walsall in midweek, but will once again be without a number of key members of personnel.

Versatile forward Jack Muldoon (groin) could possibly return if he can pass a late fitness test, however on-loan Huddersfield Town youngster Josh Austerfield will not be available for selection.

A lack of progress in his recovery from an ankle issue means that he remains sidelined along with fellow midfielders Stephen Dooley (foot) and George Thomson (hamstring), plus experienced centre-half Joe Mattock (hamstring).

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver looks on from his technical area during Tuesday night's League Two defeat at Walsall.

Long-term casualties Will Smith (knee), Max Wright (ankle) and Dior Angus (ankle) are also not in contention.

"Josh Austerfield has got to have another scan on his foot to know the extent of the injury,” Town boss Simon Weaver revealed.

"Hopefully it is nothing serious, but because he is a loan player, Huddersfield obviously want to be very thorough at their end before he returns to us. So, unfortunately he won’t be right for the weekend, but hopefully he will be okay for the weekend following, the FA Cup.

"He’s been doing a little bit of rehab work, but that has to move on a lot even in the next eight days for him to be fit for the week after. You need to do a lot of pitch work, individual work and be back with the team. Fingers crossed it’s nothing too severe.

"Jack Muldoon will be having a late fitness test, we will have to see how he is and his inclusion would obviously give us a lift. Other than that, those that missed the other night are still missing, unfortunately."

Weaver did have some slightly more positive news to report on Thomson and Mattock, who suffered hamstring injuries in recent fixtures against Morecambe and Tranmere respectively.

Town were hopeful that Thomson’s injury would only keep him out for a matter of weeks, and Weaver has confirmed that the 30-year-old is indeed back running already, just over a week after he pulled up in the very last seconds of his side’s EFL Trophy win over the Shrimps.

And it is thought that 32-year-old Mattock, who had to be substituted in the first half of last weekend’s League Two draw with Tranmere, is looking at a similar time-frame in terms of his recovery.

"We are hoping for the week after [November 5],” Weaver added.

"Thommo is stepping up his running. He’s still not able to sprint and obviously he needs to overcome that hurdle for next week.

"Joe Mattock is not feeling it half as much in his hamstring, but we are aware that it is still early days and we will just have to take it day by day.

"It’s not pleasant seeing it like a casualty ward at the minute with eight players out, but hopefully it will ease in the next week and we’ll have a completely different squad.”

Tuesday’s 3-1 loss at Walsall on Tuesday saw Harrogate slip one place to 21st in the table, while Wimbledon currently sit 17th with four victories to their name from 15 outings this term.