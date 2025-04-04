AFC Wimbledon v Harrogate Town: Sulphurites go in search of long-overdue away win

Harrogate Town drew 1-1 on their last visit to AFC Wimbledon's Plough Lane home. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town go in search of a first away win in eight attempts when they visit AFC Wimbledon this Saturday (3pm).

The Sulphurites have secured useful points at promotion-chasing Chesterfield and Port Vale in recent weeks, but are without a League Two victory on the road since their 2-0 success over Barrow on January 4.

Town’s much-improved home form has kept them clear of the relegation zone in the last few months, and while three points on their travels this weekend would come in very handy, Simon Weaver and his men know that they will have their work cut out at Plough Lane.

Wimbledon head into the game boasting the third best home record in the division, having won 12 of the 20 matches that they have hosted in South West London, losing just four.

That form has enabled the Dons to mount a sustained challenge for automatic promotion this term, though they currently occupy a play-off position, having suffered something of a downturn in fortunes of late.

Johnnie Jackson’s team have managed to win just one of their previous four home fixtures, losing to mid-table Cheltenham and Bromley and drawing with Barrow.

The last time Harrogate visited Wimbledon, the sides played out a 1-1 draw as Matty Daly’s early opener was cancelled out just before the hour-mark by Ronan Curtis in March 2024.

In 2022/23, a topsy-turvy affair ended 3-2 to the Dons. Trailing by a goal at half-time, strikes from Daly and Alex Pattison saw Town turn the game on its head, however the hosts netted twice late on to snatch the spoils.

The most recent meeting between the sides took place in December, with Wimbledon cruising to the most comfortable of 3-0 successes over a toothless Sulphurites team at Wetherby Road.