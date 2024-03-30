AFC Wimbledon 1 Harrogate Town 1: Sulphurites fail to 'seize the moment' against 10 men

Matty Daly fires Harrogate Town into an eighth-minute lead against AFC Wimbledon. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The home side had Ronan Curtis sent off just after the hour-mark, but the Sulphurites were unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage during the latter stages and had to settle for just a point.

Town were good value for the half-time lead handed to them by Matty Daly’s eighth-minute opener following an excellent first 45, however Weaver felt that his side underperformed after the interval.

Victory would have left Harrogate just three points outside the play-offs with a game in hand on seventh-placed Gillingham, and their manager believes that becoming too “protective” of their lead ultimately cost them.

Matty Daly is congratulated after breaking the deadlock in Good Friday's League Two clash.

“I thought that in the first half, we were terrific, on the front foot, physical, won all the second balls, did all the dirty work and scored a fantastic goal, could have scored more,” he said.

"Second half, the wind was blowing, they were launching long throw-ins and we were tentative. We were a little bit protective, which is the psychology of it when you’ve got a lead and we are towards the end of the season and points mean that exciting things can happen.

"They got their equaliser from that one set-piece that we didn’t defend well. Then there was the sending off and they were probably in the ascendancy more than we were even though we were the better team when it was 11 versus 11.

"We just didn’t seize the moment or show enough poise on the ball or composure to make the pitch big and we probably shied away a little bit from taking responsibility.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver watches on from his technical area.

"I could have changed from a back three to a back four earlier, perhaps I could have amended it tactically earlier, but no matter what system you are playing, you’re still a man up and if we all want the ball as much as well always do then we could have taken hold of the game a little bit more.”

Town opened the scoring early on when Jeremy Sivi’s pass down the left flank played George Thomson in behind the home defence, and he then pulled the ball back for Daly to slot a calm, left-footed finish inside the far post.

The Dons’ equaliser arrived 12 minutes into the second period, Curtis firing in from close range after the visiting defence had failed to clear their lines following a free-kick.

And although he was far from satisfied at the full-time whistle, Weaver insisted that a share of the spoils is still a decent result, particularly against a play-off rival.

“We’re disappointed with the way that we played second half but it’s not always easy, even when they are down to 10 men,” he added.

"It’s not an easy point to gain here. They throw everything including the kitchen sink at you.

"With the long throw-ins coming at you nearly from the dug-out, it’s hard to really get the game in a proper flow for us.

"All the home support, suddenly they were watching a team who were the victims [after the sending off] and they were partisan, it’s not easy.”