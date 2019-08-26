AFC Fylde 0 Harrogate Town 0: Bank Holiday Monday clash ends in stalemate

Harrogate Town saw two 'goals' ruled out by the match officials and hit the woodwork twice in their Bank Holiday Monday clash at AFC Fylde.

Simon Weaver's men followed up Saturday's success over Stockport County with another impressive display, but couldn't quite find a finishing touch to seal the victory that their performance warranted.

Without a win against the Coasters in 10 attempts, Town did more than enough over the course of the 90 minutes to avenge May's National League play-off eliminator defeat on the same ground.

Brendan Kiernan had the ball in the back of the hosts' net with just 11 minutes on the clock, heading home a Ryan Fallowfield cross, though the Town right-back was adjudged to have been in an offside position when he picked out his team-mate.

Jack Muldoon then saw a strike bounce back off the inside of an upright before Alex Bradley's follow-up was superbly kept out by Fylde keeper James Montgomery.

At the other end, Harrogate stopper James Belshaw was off his line smartly to deny Matty Kosylo, while Kyle Jameson glanced a header wide of the mark.

The second period saw Town once again looking the more likely to break the deadlock.

Six minutes after the resumption, a Bradley strike that appeared destined for the bottom corner was pushed away by a stretching Montgomery, and the home custodian needed two bites of the cherry to keep out another shot from the boot of the same player.

Then, with 73 minutes gone it seemed as if Weaver's side finally had their breakthrough.

Substitute Jon Stead intercepted a dreadful attempted back-pass by Kyle Jameson, running through on the Coasters' goal and slotting home, only for the effort to be controversially ruled out by the officials for handball.

It was a case of close but no cigar once again just eight minutes later, Warren Burrell's overhead kick following a corner bouncing down off the underside of the cross-bar and away.

The closing stages saw Town continuing to pile on the pressure, Muldoon forcing Montgomery into another decent stop in added-time before Connor Hall headed past the post from a last-gasp corner.

The result sees Harrogate drop to 15th in the National League standings ahead of this weekend's home meeting with Dover Athletic.