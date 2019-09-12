Advertiser player ratings: Harrogate Town's top performers of 2019/20

After each game, Harrogate Town's players are given a mark out of 10 for their performance by the Harrogate Advertiser.
With the 2019/20 campaign now 10 games old, we've added up each individual squad member’s ratings and worked out their average for the season to date.
Please note: Substitutes usually have to play for at least 15 minutes to receive a mark. Numbers in brackets indicate an appearance from the bench, while a star next to the rating means that this player was the Advertiser man of the match.
2019/20 player rating average scores after 10 games:
1. James Belshaw 8, 7, 7, 8, 6, 7, 8, 6, 7, 7 = 7.10
2. Ryan Fallowfield (6), 5, 8, 8, 7*, 7, 6 = 6.71
3. George Smith 6, 7, 6, 6, 5, (7), 7, 6 = 6.25
4. Josh Falkingham 7, 7, 8*, 7, 6, 7, 7, 6, 7 = 6.88
6. Warren Burrell 7, 8, 6, 7, 5, 6, 7, 6, 7, 7 = 6.60
7. George Thomson (6) = 6.0
8. Jack Emmett 6, (6), (6), 6, 7, 7, 5, (7), 6 = 6.22
9. Mark Beck 8, 7, 6, 6, 6, 7, 6, 5, (6) = 6.33
10. Sam Jones (6), (6) = 6.0
11. Joe Leesley 8*, 7, 7, 6, 6 = 6.80
14. Brendan Kiernan 8, 9*, 7, 7, 7*, 8, 6, 6, 7*, 6 = 7.10
15. Alex Bradley 8*, 7 = 7.50
16. Jon Stead (6), (7), 6, 8* = 6.75
17. Lloyd Kerry (7), 8, 6 = 7.0
18. Jack Muldoon 7, 7, 6, 7, 6, 6, 7, 6, 7, 6 = 6.50
20. Connor Hall 6, 8, 7, 8*, 5, 7, 8, 6, 7, 6 = 6.80
21. Scott Brown 6, (7), 6, 6, 6 = 6.20
22. Will Smith 5, 8, 7, 6, 7, 7, 6, 7, 6 = 6.55