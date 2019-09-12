Advertiser player ratings: Harrogate Town's top performers of 2019/20

After each game, Harrogate Town's players are given a mark out of 10 for their performance by the Harrogate Advertiser.

With the 2019/20 campaign now 10 games old, we've added up each individual squad member’s ratings and worked out their average for the season to date.

Please note: Substitutes usually have to play for at least 15 minutes to receive a mark. Numbers in brackets indicate an appearance from the bench, while a star next to the rating means that this player was the Advertiser man of the match.

2019/20 player rating average scores after 10 games:

1. James Belshaw 8, 7, 7, 8, 6, 7, 8, 6, 7, 7 = 7.10

2. Ryan Fallowfield (6), 5, 8, 8, 7*, 7, 6 = 6.71

3. George Smith 6, 7, 6, 6, 5, (7), 7, 6 = 6.25

4. Josh Falkingham 7, 7, 8*, 7, 6, 7, 7, 6, 7 = 6.88

6. Warren Burrell 7, 8, 6, 7, 5, 6, 7, 6, 7, 7 = 6.60

7. George Thomson (6) = 6.0

8. Jack Emmett 6, (6), (6), 6, 7, 7, 5, (7), 6 = 6.22

9. Mark Beck 8, 7, 6, 6, 6, 7, 6, 5, (6) = 6.33

10. Sam Jones (6), (6) = 6.0

11. Joe Leesley 8*, 7, 7, 6, 6 = 6.80

14. Brendan Kiernan 8, 9*, 7, 7, 7*, 8, 6, 6, 7*, 6 = 7.10

15. Alex Bradley 8*, 7 = 7.50

16. Jon Stead (6), (7), 6, 8* = 6.75

17. Lloyd Kerry (7), 8, 6 = 7.0

18. Jack Muldoon 7, 7, 6, 7, 6, 6, 7, 6, 7, 6 = 6.50

20. Connor Hall 6, 8, 7, 8*, 5, 7, 8, 6, 7, 6 = 6.80

21. Scott Brown 6, (7), 6, 6, 6 = 6.20

22. Will Smith 5, 8, 7, 6, 7, 7, 6, 7, 6 = 6.55

