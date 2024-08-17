Accrington Stanley 3 Harrogate Town 3: Overprotective Sulphurites have to settle for a point

Sam Folarin celebrates his 93rd-minute equaliser against Accrington Stanley in front of Harrogate Town's travelling supporters. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver was left to rue his side’s overprotective approach to the second half of Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Accrington Stanley.

Despite twice taking the lead during the opening period, the Sulphurites required a 93rd-minute goal to salvage a point from Saturday’s League Two clash at the Wham Stadium.

Town looked to be on course for their maiden league win of 2024/25 having headed into the interval 2-1 up courtesy of James Daly’s brave header and a superb Ellis Taylor strike.

But they were punished for sitting back and trying to protect that advantage after the break, conceding twice in the space of as many minutes just past the hour-mark.

James Daly netted Harrogate Town's first goal of the afternoon at the Wham Stadium.

Sam Folarin did nod home at the death to earn Weaver’s team a share of the spoils, however the Harrogate boss said he was left with “mixed emotions” at the final whistle due to his players’ negative mindset at the start of the second period.

"I’ve got mixed emotions really because we were in a winning position at half-time and I was hopeful and positive about coming away with all three points,” he said.

"But, when you're in a losing situation with just two minutes left, you’re delighted to just get back on level terms and claim a point in the end.

“I thought the first half was good, it was exciting, we played two up front, we looked to turn them and play from there. But we went too protective in terms of the mindset, and this is where we've got to keep working on it and how we deal with a barrage after half-time where they pinned us back and put balls in the box.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver was not happy with the way his players started the second half of Saturday's 3-3 draw at Accrington Stanley.

"We retreated back into a five and we needed to release our wing-backs higher up the pitch to stop crosses coming into the box because we didn't look as solid in that way and we looked a little bit too protective.

"It's okay to protect a lead, but I want us to be aggressive and on the front foot whenever we can be and just to interrupt their flow.”

Saturday’s result leaves Town 18th in the League Two standings with one point to their name from two matches.