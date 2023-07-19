Abraham Odoh's fast start to life at Harrogate Town means goal contributions will follow 'naturally' in League Two

Abraham Odoh scored one goal and set up the other as Harrogate Town saw off Darlington on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The 23-year-old attacker scored a stunner and set up the League Two Sulphurites’ other goal during Saturday’s 2-0 pre-season success over National League North Darlington, then produced another lively display in the number 10 role against League One Lincoln City on Tuesday.

And Odoh, who joined Harrogate from Rochdale for an undisclosed fee earlier this month, says that doing the business in friendly matches this summer means that goal contributions will follow “naturally” once the competitive action gets underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The earlier you get into good habits, the better,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Abraham Odoh is welcomed to Wetherby Road by Simon Weaver. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

"A player like me, I need to score early, get my stats up early and from there, during the season, things will just come naturally.

"For me, getting my goal just gave me confidence, it helps other players to believe in me, so I can get on the ball more and I think that the link-ups will come naturally as well.

"I’ve set some personal targets. I’m around some good players so I think I will get a few goals and a few assists, but we will just take it game by game and see how we get on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On how he has settled at Wetherby Road having only signed for the club a fortnight ago, Odoh added: "Pre-season is always good for the new boys. Going to Scotland helped us settle in.