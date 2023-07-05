Abraham Odoh has signed for Harrogate Town from National League Rochdale for an undisclosed fee and becomes the Sulphurites' eighth signing of the summer transfer window. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Former Charlton Athletic winger Abraham Odoh joins the League Two Sulphurites from National League Rochdale on a two-year deal and becomes the club’s eighth new recruit of the summer transfer window.

Town have reaped the benefits of lining up with exciting young talents such as Kazeem Olaigbe, Brahima Diarra and Jack Diamond in recent years and Weaver feels that 23-year-old Odoh is a player who can provide a similar dynamic in the final third.

"I wanted to add that box-of-tricks-type player to the squad because we have had the likes of Brahima and Kazeem in the past, lads who want the ball and want to take people on, and they have done very well for us,” the Harrogate boss said.

Abraham Odoh has been handed the number nine shirt by the Sulphurites. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

"Abraham has that pace and the skill to be able to take on and beat opponents. He is very robust and strong too, when he is on the ball he looks after it well.

"He can operate as a wideman or as a number 10 and even as a number eight if we play a three-man midfield, so he’s very versatile.

“At 23, he is the right age. When we heard he was available we moved very quickly to secure his services.”

Odoh arrives at Wetherby Road having spent the past three seasons with Rochdale, making 91 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and assisting four more.

On his move to Harrogate, the Sulphurites’ new number nine said: “I am really pleased to sign for the club. I would like to thank the gaffer and everyone else who helped make this move happen.

“I have played against the side a couple of times and I know how tight-knit the squad is. I also enjoyed my experiences whenever I have played in Harrogate so I felt joining the club would be a good fit for me and I can’t wait to meet the supporters.