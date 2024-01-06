Simon Weaver said he was “delighted” for Abraham Odoh after he capped a man-of-the-match performance with a “wonderful” strike during Harrogate Town’s 3-1 win over Doncaster Rovers.

Abraham Odoh missed a first-half chance to put Harrogate Town 2-1 up against Doncaster Rovers. Pictures: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

The 23-year-old attacker finished the game with that goal, and a first-half assist to his name, and also caused the visiting defence plenty of problems, particularly during the latter stages of Saturday’s contest.

But, he returned to the home dressing room at the interval disappointed with himself having missed a one-on-one chance to put Town 2-1 up in the 33rd minute.

And Weaver praised Odoh for not feeling sorry for himself, and going out in the second period and helping his team-mates secure a fourth League Two win in six matches.

Abraham Odoh, left, celebrates with Harrogate Town team-mate Kayne Ramsay.

"He’s had too many good performances to remember, he’s been outstanding for the club and I am just delighted for him,” the Harrogate chief said.

"You pick up vibes in a changing room from players and Ibby came in at half-time and looked downbeat. He had a chance, but I’m not going to beat him up.

"He looked saddened that he had missed a chance, but it is all about how you react in this game and people forget that.

"They will be playing that goal back for years because a magnificent win has come about because of that wonderful strike.”

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver applauds the home supporters following Saturday's 3-1 win over Doncaster Rovers.

Odoh’s goal arrived in the 74th minute of Saturday’s game and came after he drove at the Rovers defence from close to halfway, skipping inside Joseph Oluwu and squaring up Ben Close before picking out the top corner.

Eight minutes earlier, James Daly had finished off a Kayne Ramsay cross from the right to move Harrogate back in front after Tommy Rowe had cancelled out Sam Folarin’s first-half opener.

Those strikes saw Town complete their first league double of the campaign, and means that they are now unbeaten in four matches against their Yorkshire rivals.

And, although he conceded that his team were not at their best during what he felt was a close contest, Weaver said he was just happy to be able to send the club’s supporters home with smiles on their faces.

“They always feel special when we win a derby,” he added. “It was a tight game today, but obviously the last two goals made it a really good day.

"It was a tough encounter against a team with renewed confidence after their two previous results, and we had to grind it out.

"We were a bit scruffy at times, but that is inevitably what happens in a derby when there is pride at stake. A bit of apprehension crept in after the break and we weren’t flowing. But, goals change games and fortunately it was for us today.

"There was a spectacular finish for the third goal which sent everyone home happy.”