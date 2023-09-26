Harrogate Town forward Abraham Odoh celebrates after netting a late winner against Salford City. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 23-year-old forward curled home a cultured finish late in Saturday’s League Two clash with Salford City to earn the Sulphurites a 3-2 success at Wetherby Road.

A summer signing from Rochdale, Odoh showed glimpses of his undoubted quality on the ball during his previous 11 appearances for Town, but has struggled in terms of his end product.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also endured a difficult time last season, managing just one goal and three assists during 51 appearances as ‘Dale were relegated to the National League.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver, centre, watches on from his technical area during Saturday's League Two win over Salford City.

But his winning effort against the Ammies showcased both his quality and poise in the opposition box, with Weaver predicting that such a significant moment will prove the catalyst for the former Charlton Athletic man to kick on and start delivering more consistently.

"It's brilliant for him and it's well deserved,” the Harrogate chief said of Odoh’s 80th-minute strike.

“There's a player there, without a doubt, I just keep saying to him go out and enjoy your football with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think he has been outstanding for us since he joined the club. That icing on the cake, to take him to the next level, is the finishing and the end product.

"But it will happen with a bit more confidence and hopefully that goal will give him what's needed.

“He was superb on Saturday and I think that goal has been coming. I think he is a player who, with a little bit of confidence, can reach for the stars.”

Speaking to the Harrogate Advertiser earlier this season, Odoh said that he expected that he would flourish at Harrogate having been given license to go out and express himself by boss Weaver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The gaffer has told me that when I’m in the final third, there is no pressure, just take defenders on,” he revealed.

"He said don’t really come back as much, go and do my thing because I’m an attacker, that’s what I’m in the team for, to provide and make things happen.

"Whenever a manager says that to you, it just gives you confidence because you are free to do whatever you want, but obviously in the right areas.