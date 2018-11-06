A third defeat on the bounce for Harrogate Town Ladies

Harrogate Town Ladies were beaten for the third game in succession, losing out on the road at Tynedale.

Jon Maloney's side conceded twice in the first half of Sunday's North East Regional Women's Football League clash and failed to recover despite an improved showing after the break.

The 2-0 defeat follows back-to-back reverses at the hands of Hartlepool United and York City in their previous two outings.

"Obviously I'm disappointed with the recent results, but we just haven't started the last two games well enough," Maloney said.

"We had some chances at 0-0 against Tynedale, then plenty of the ball in the second half, however we just huffed and puffed and never really tested their keeper.

"We're learning as we go. This is our first season at this level and it's a tough division full of strong sides.

"What is important is that we bounce back when we play Tynedale again this weekend.

"We're at home at the [CNG Stadium] where the pitch obviously suits us a bit better and the girls are looking forward to it."

Sophie Tinson had a couple of early opportunities to move Town ahead in Sunday's contest, however they fell behind after failing to defend a dangerous cross to the back post.

Tynedale doubled their advantage before half-time and although Maloney's side saw plenty of the ball after the resumption they were unable to force their way back into the match.

Goalkeeper Harriet Coles was named Harrogate's player of the match following a number of fine saves and some excellent distribution.

Town Ladies return to action when they entertain Tynedale at the CNG Stadium on Sunday, 2pm kick-off.