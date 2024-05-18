A crucial year ahead for Sam Folarin as speedster signs new deal at Harrogate Town

Sam Folarin has signed a new one-year contract at Harrogate Town. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver believes that 2024/25 will be a crucial season in term’s of Sam Folarin’s development as a footballer.

The pacy forward has been handed a new one-year contract by the League Two Sulphurites and will be looking to build on what was a promising start to the previous campaign.

Having joined Town from Middlesbrough on a permanent deal in September 2022, the versatile 23-year-old struggled for consistency during his first year in North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He managed four goals and three assists in 30 appearances, but failed to establish himself as a regular starter.

Sam Folarin scored eight goals in all competitions during the 2023/24 campaign. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Last term, Folarin began to deliver on a more regular basis, contributing eight goals and three assists in 27 matches before a hamstring injury ruled him out for the best part of three months.

And Weaver is looking for him to continue on that upward trajectory if he is to realise his full potential. “As a coaching staff, we are extremely pleased to have secured Sam’s services for another season.

“It’s a big year for Sam in his development as a footballer. If he gets it right and gets himself fit then he is a huge asset to this football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to think Sam and the people around him recognise the history this club has with developing young players. We want to be a springboard for players of his quality to kick-on in the rest of their careers.”

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Folarin added: “I am very grateful to have signed a new contract with the club. It was a no-brainer to stay here and continue my development. Personally speaking, I started the last campaign well and was a little bit unfortunate with the injury I picked up.

"The Gaffer and Thirs [Paul Thirlwell] have given me strong backing in my time here. Last season, they played me up front which was a little bit of an unusual role for me. They backed me and gave me confidence, I ended up scoring a few goals from that position as well.