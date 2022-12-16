The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is drawing to a close after a month full of spectacular football, jaw-dropping moments, interesting refereeing decisions and plenty of drama. Though before a ball is kicked between France and Argentina in the final, there will be a show-piece of a closing ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

A celebration that brings football fans from all over the world together with plenty of excitement, joy and spectacle. There will even be live musical performances from music artists, as well as the reported appearance of some huge names.

It is scheduled just a day after the World Cup’s third-place play off is scheduled to kick-off. Tournament surprise package, Morocco, take on Croatia with both teams hoping to end their impressive time in Qatar on a high note when the match concludes on Saturday evening.

Even though it has not been the most impressive tournament for the UK’s home nations as England were shown the exit door thanks to a 2-1 defeat to the French in the quarter-final stages on December 10. While neighbours Wales were winless as they left the Middle East following the group stages.

Now it is time for the FIFA World Cup to come to an end and what better way to celebrate it than by tuning in to its closing ceremony. Here is everything you need to know, from what time it starts to a breakdown of everyone performing.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony and what time does it start in the UK?

The closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar will take place on Sunday (December 19). It will be held at the Lusail Stadium which boasts a capacity of over 89,000.

It is scheduled to start just before the World Cup final between France and Argentina kicks-off. The FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony will start at 1pm GMT.

How to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony

In what caused a lot of discourse and controversy, the BBC decided not to broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony, which took place at the end of November. Instead, viewers could only tune in via BBC iPlayer.

This time around it is expected the closing ceremony will be broadcast on both BBC and ITV at the same time. It will also be available to watch on streaming and on-demand platforms BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Who is performing at the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony?

FIFA has confirmed a star-studded line-up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony. Nigerian-American musician Davido will perform Hayya Hayya which is a part of the tournament’s soundtrack.

While viewers will also catch a glimpse of Indian actress and musician Nora Fatehi. She also made an appearance during the World Cup opening ceremony earlier this month.

