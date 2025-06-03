Eddie Large and Charlie Eagling Secure Prestigious Titles in Thrilling Yorkshire Showdown
Eddie Large, 16, from Scotton Knaresborough, won the Junior Under 75kg title after a unanimous decision victory, showcasing technical skill, composure, and determination. His teammate, Charlie Eagling, 17, from Harrogate, clinched the Yorkshire Youth Development Under 57kg title in another dominant performance.
“We are absolutely thrilled with Eddie’s success,” said his father, Keith Large. “It’s not just about winning — it’s about the dedication and character Eddie has shown throughout his boxing journey.”
The victories are a significant milestone for H Hour Boxing Club, which trains out of the Manhattan Club in Harrogate. Under the leadership of Head Coach Mateusz Daroszewski and supported by coaches Dan Flack and Matty Cullen, the club has quickly built a reputation as one of Yorkshire’s most promising boxing programs for youth development.
Joe Dixon Eyes Youth Title, Five More Prepare for National Championships
The future continues to look bright for H Hour. Rising star Joe Dixon will challenge for a youth belt in September, adding another title opportunity for the club. Following that, five other H Hour boxers will compete in the National Development Championships in October, a prestigious competition that showcases top emerging talent from across the UK.
These upcoming bouts reflect the strength and depth of talent at H Hour, where both boys and girls are thriving under expert coaching, discipline, and community support.
A Club Built on Excellence and Character
The club’s coaching team isn’t just focused on medals — they’re building strong, respectful, and resilient young people. The dual wins by Eddie and Charlie, alongside the upcoming championship campaigns, signal the club’s continued rise and growing influence on the national stage.
With a strong track record of success and more big fights on the horizon, H Hour Boxing Club is fast becoming a cornerstone of youth sport in Harrogate and beyond.