Cricketing celebration: Newby Hall to host MCC in 50th anniversary showdown

Newby Hall Cricket Club will mark a landmark moment in its history on Sunday 6th July as it celebrates 50 years of league cricket with a prestigious fixture against the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). The match, starting at 11.30am, promises to be a festival of cricket, community, and tradition in the stunning grounds of Newby Hall.

The fixture brings together some of the region’s most cherished cricketing figures alongside the internationally renowned MCC, with a warm welcome extended to all visitors to join the celebrations.

A LOCAL XI WITH RICH ROOTS

The Newby Hall XI for this special match is packed with players who have left a mark on the club’s history, many of whom return for this golden celebration, accompanied some of the current squad.

Newby Hall CC logo

Oliver Uffindall – Former Newby Hall captain who led the team to Nidderdale League titles in 2004 and 2006. Oliver’s cricketing journey also took him to Perth, Western Australia, and into the Derbyshire and Birmingham Premier Leagues.

Matt Uffindall – Another former Newby skipper, at the helm during the club’s 2008 title-winning campaign. A determined opening bowler and handy lower-order bat, Matt played a crucial leadership role through the late 2000s.

Dave Henstock – A skilful left-arm seamer, Dave departed Newby to find great success with Sheriff Hutton Bridge, winning top titles along the way. He returns to familiar territory, eager to take the new ball on a special day.

Ted Baylis – A powerful all-rounder with Birmingham League experience at Kidderminster and Ombersley, Ted is connected to Newby through the club’s golf society. Expect some fireworks with bat in hand.

MCC Logo

Chris Morrison – Hailing from nearby Skelton-on-Ure, Chris never played league cricket for Newby but grew up around the club. Now with Sessay CC, he’s an experienced seam bowler and middle-order batter, with silverware from stints at Ouseburn and various Aire Wharfe clubs.

Stuart Clark – A top-order batter and wicketkeeper, Stuart has represented Newby in evening league and friendlies over the years. With a background at Studley, Harrogate and Ripon CC, he brings class and calm to the crease.

Stuart Rennison – Big-hitting, charismatic, and a former Newby captain, Stuart skippered the team to Division 2 glory in 2001 before moving to Australia, where he played several seasons for Balcatta. He returns with bat and gloves ready.

FACING THE MCC: A STELLAR OPPOSITION

Toby Drummond (second left), captaining the MCC v England over 40's capatined by Doug Mulholland (third from left). Both will be playing agianst a Newby Hall Select 11.

A Local Connection, a Global Club

The MCC side will be captained by Toby Drummond, a local lad from Burton Leonard who began his cricketing journey facing Newby in Nidderdale League matches. Now a stalwart of the MCC with over 230 games and four overseas tours to his name, Drummond is also the captain of the Cheshire Over-50s County side. His return to the familiar turf of North Yorkshire adds a poignant touch to this commemorative fixture.

Joining Drummond is Doug Mulholland, a North Yorkshire native who has represented numerous clubs in the North Yorkshire South Durham League and currently plays at Darlington RA. Doug’s extensive MCC experience includes tours to the Netherlands, South America, and even captaining the club in Romania.

Talent Across the Board

Also representing the MCC are:

Antony Andrew – a seasoned cricketer and current captain of Hull Strikers CC with over 150 appearances. A winner of the Dave Conner Cup and board member of the Yorkshire Premier League North.

George Ellaby – an opening batter known more for his work with the bat than in the field or with the ball! A product of Beckwithshaw and former Harrogate CC player,

James Townsend – a top-class wicketkeeper with roots in Ouseburn and Burton Leonard. James has kept wickets across the country for the MCC and is hailed as one of the club’s finest behind the stumps.

Dan Craven – a skilful left-arm spinner currently playing for Studley Royal after spells with Harrogate in the Yorkshire Premier League.

Sam Dale – a dynamic top-order bat and spinner, part of Ouseburn’s historic league-winning teams in 2011 and 2014. Sam now plies his trade at Bilton in the Aire Wharfe League.

Andrew Fishburn – a loyal Northallerton cricketer and wicketkeeper-batsman, recently back from touring with the MCC in Menorca this May. Keep an eye out for him in the classic MCC “egg and bacon” blazer!

Join the Celebration

The game will be held in the scenic surroundings of Newby Hall, and spectators are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket, enjoy the bar and refreshments, and celebrate this historic day with the players and community. It’s not just a game of cricket—it's a celebration of five decades of league cricket and the friendships, memories, and sporting spirit that define it.

Whether you’re a cricket die-hard, a past player, or simply fancy a sunny Sunday out in a beautiful setting, this is an event not to be missed.

First ball at 11.30am. Sunday 6th July. All welcome.