Live Blog - Notts v Yorkshire, day two Yorkshire take to the field against Nottinghamshire in day one of the County Championship. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Yorkshire look to fight back against Notts on day two of their 2019 County Championship opener at Trent Bridge on Saturday. Follow all the developments on day two via our rolling blog from writer Chris Waters.