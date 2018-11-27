Fixtures – Who, when and where Yorkshire CCC will play in the 2019 County Championship and Royal London Cup

YORKSHIRE ARE to play a County Championship match in York for the first time since 1890.

The club will face Warwickshire at Clifton Park from Monday June 17 following the announcement today of the 2019 fixtures.

Yorkshire have only once previously played a first-class fixture in the city, when they beat Kent by eight wickets at the old Wigginton Road ground.

The decision to take a Championship match to York next summer is due to what the club describe as “exceptional circumstances”, with the game taking place just before a run of four World Cup fixtures at Emerald Headingley.

It will be the first time since 1996 that Yorkshire have played a home first-class fixture anywhere other than Headingley or Scarborough, although they have used Clifton Park for second team games. Yorkshire Diamonds women’s team have also played there.

Although the Championship game is a one-off, Yorkshire will play List A matches at the ground for at least three years, supporting the York club in its ongoing development.

Yorkshire’s chief executive Mark Arthur said: “York have done such a fantastic job for us at second XI level and with the Diamonds, and the quality of their pitches and infrastructure is excellent.

“We thought it was a great opportunity to take a game there.

“For our membership, York is our second-largest catchment area outside Leeds. The fact it is a one-off will capture the imagination of the public. It is a venue definitely capable of hosting a first-class match.”

York will receive help from the England and Wales Cricket Board ahead of the game.

“They are going to receive a grant from the ECB towards a new electronic scoreboard, covers and sight screens,” added Arthur.

“We have made a commitment that we will go there for at least three years. From 2020 onwards, we will take one or two List A matches to York. The ECB are supporting the development of out-grounds.

“When you talk to people about hosting a County Championship match, their excitement is something to behold.

“I think the city of York will really get behind the event.”

Yorkshire will play four Championship games at Headingley instead of five last season, with the ground set for an action-packed summer at international level.

Leeds will host a one-day international between England and Pakistan on May 19 and, after the World Cup contests, a Test match against Australia starting on August 22.

As usual, there will be two Championship games at Scarborough, where Yorkshire take on champions Surrey for the second successive year, followed by Notts.

Yorkshire will also play a first-class match at Guildford for the first time since 2002 when they face Surrey away.

Yorkshire kick-off their four-day campaign against Notts at Trent Bridge, the first of three successive Championship away games.

The Royal London Cup takes centre stage from mid-April to early May, with the final held on May 25.

The abundance of early-season 50-over games is designed to help England’s players best prepare for the World Cup, and it means that more Championship cricket will be played at the height of summer.

Yorkshire finish their Championship season against Warwickshire at Edgbaston in late September.

INTERNATIONAL MATCHES AT HEADINGLEY

Sun, May 19: England v Pakistan (One-Day International)

Fri, Jun 21: England v Sri Lanka (World Cup)

Sat, Jun 29: Pakistan v Afghanistan (World Cup)

Thu, Jul 4: Afghanistan v West Indies (World Cup)

Sat, Jul 6: Sri Lanka v India (World Cup)

Thu, Aug 22-Mon Aug 26: England v Australia (Test match)