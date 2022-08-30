Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Killinghall look set to take the Nidderdale League title this season: Pictured back row from left Billy Macgregor, Sam Halliday, Joe Horne, Andy Thompson, Hamish McIntyre, Harvey Radcliffe, Dave Wallace. Front from left Ed Paxton, Scott Copley, Dan Atkinson and Stephen Lennox.

Top of the table with 16 wins from 19 matches, Killinghall are 57 points ahead of second-placed Arthington and should secure the final few points they need to win the championship when they face Masham this weekend.

Architect of their latest victory was Luke Haidar who terrorised the Kirk Deighton batsmen with figures of 7-28 from his 11.4 overs.

Despite losing opener Ed Paxton for a duck, Killinghall eased to victory in 24 overs, with Sam Halliday (39no) and Haidar smacking nine 4s and two 6s in an unbeaten knock of 49, seeing them home.

Arthington completed a home six-wicket win over Goldsborough to maintain their slim hopes of catching the leaders.

Goldsborough opener Cameron Kwok top scored with 49 as the visitors posted a total of 146. However, it was never going to be enough and captain Naveed Andrabi secured victory with a fine half century.

Masham beat hosts Blubberhouses by six wickets, chasing down their 117 target in the 24th over. Blubberhouses opener Tom Noble ended the innings not out on 45, but was the only man to score double figures as Craig Broadley took 5-9 off 12 overs.

Pateley Bridge dismissed Darley for 116 and then secured victory by five wickets after 29 overs. Joe Preece was the pick of the bowlers with 4-19 from 6.3 overs before then picking up the bat and guiding his team home with an unbeaten 37.

Helperby thumped Harrogate 3rd XI by 160 runs with openers Mike Dennett (56) and Tom Messenger (78) putting on 152 for the opening wicket. The total of 255 was always too much for Harrogate who stumbled to 95 all out inside 33 overs.

Birstwith won a high-scoring encounter at West Tanfield by six-wickets thanks to impressive batting from Tom Croston (63), Sam Ryan (47) and James Riley (46).