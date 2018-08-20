Sessay sink rivals Harrogate to escape relegation zone

Sessay CC climbed out of the ECB Yorkshire Premier League North drop zone courtesy of a narrow success over local rivals Harrogate.

Both sides have spent 2018 struggling at the wrong end of the table, but it was the Thirsk outfit who went into Saturday's contest in most need of a win after five losses in their last six had left them eight points adrift of safety.

Visiting skipper Mark Wilkie won the toss and elected to bat first, and although wickets fell at regular intervals, Sessay managed to put a total of 209/8 on the board from their 50 overs.

Several batsmen made starts, but only Jacob Spencer (62) went big, Tim Hall the next top-scorer with 25.

Jon MacGregor (3-45) and Ash Griffin (3-49) both bowled nicely for 'Gate, ending up with a trio of wickets apiece.

The Roosters made a dreadful start to their reply, three wickets going down with just four runs on the board and the fourth falling with the score on 10.

Stuart Peirse effected two of those early dismissals and he went on to finish the day with figures of 3-33, but not before the Roosters had rallied and got themselves back into the contest.

Harry Stothard (72) hit a second half-century in as many weeks, while Eddie Wilson contributed 34 to help revive the hosts' fortunes.

Griffin (23 not out ) and Will Topham (23) kept 'Gate up with the require run-rate, but they eventually ran out of wickets 15 runs short of their victory target.

Despite their defeat, the men from St George's Road remain eighth but they sit just eight points clear of the relegation places with four fixtures remaining.