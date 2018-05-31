York Senior League: Royal knocked off top of the table

Studley Royal were replaced by promotion rivals York 2nds at the top of the York & District Senior League Premier Division following a five-wicket reverse on Bank Holiday Monday.

James Clarkson (52) hit a half-century for the home side, while Dan Craven just missed out with 48 in a total of 178/8.

York were able to chase that target down, however, leapfrogging their opponents in the table as they reached 180/5.

In Division One, an unbeaten century from Andy Ward Jnr (116 not out) was not enough to prevent Knaresborough becoming the first team to lose to Pocklington in 2018.

The visitors were held to 213/9 despite Ward’s efforts, Greg Pickles their next top-scorer with 24.

The match then hung in the balance as Ward Jnr and Jordan Tear each took two wickets when Pocklington replied.

That was until a fourth wicket partnership of 96 between Ben Shingles (72 not out) and Alex Downey (57) turned the contest decisively in the home side’s favour.

Harrogate 2nds emerged triumphant from their trip to high-flying Sewerby.

Having made the long trip to the east coast, the Roosters may have feared the worst when they were restricted to a total of 146, Tom Smallwood their top scorer with 29.

But the cliff-top wicket clearly favoured the bowlers on this occasion, and Will Topham (4-36) and Ashley Griffin (3-28) took full advantage to bowl Sewerby out for 120.

A fine innings from Ben Crewe paved the way for Ripon’s victory over struggling Hornsea.

The visiting number four just missed out on a ton, finishing unbeaten on 94, while Dave Henstock scored 45 in what turned out to be a winning total of 211/8.

Hornsea did their best to chase down that score, but four wickets from Jake Briscombe (4-34) turned out to be decisive and the home team were sent on their way 62 runs short on 149.

On Saturday, Studley Royal saw off the Premier Division’s bottom side, Bolton Percy.

Three wickets each from Matt Coad (3-24) and Charlie Scatchard (3-27) restricted the visitors to 157/9, but Royal didn’t have things entirely their own way in reply.

They lost five wickets in their chase, but 28 each from Scatchard and Dan Coad helped see them over the line in 44 overs.

Cameron O’Donnell top scored with 73 and then took 3-19 for Harrogate 2nds as they ran out convincing winners at Pocklington.

Andy Hawkswell (70) was also in the runs as George Owram’s men put 232/9 on the board.

The result was seldom in doubt as O’Donnell and Ollie Horberry, who finished with remarkable figures of 4-2, set about dismissing the visitors who only just managed to reach three figures.

They were eventually put out of their misery on exactly 100, 132 runs shy of their target.

Knaresborough eased past Dringhouses to record a third conseutive triumph.

Ben Ward (2-25) and Jordan Tear (2-33) bowled well to help restrict the away team to 168/8 batting first.

Dave Girling (43), Andy ward Jnr (36), Sam Ryan (34 not out) and Graeme Whiles (31) all made useful contributions as Knaresborough replied, the hosts wrapping things up at 169/5 with plenty of overs to spare.

Ripon endured a day to forget on the road at Sheriff Hutton Bridge 2nds where they were dismissed for just 89, 27 of which came from the bat of Jake Briscombe.

The league leaders then needed just 21 overs to make their way to an eight-wicket success.