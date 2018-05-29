Theakston Nidderdale League: Helperby stretch lead at the summit

Helperby stretched their lead at the top of the Theakston Nidderdale League Division One table to 15 points courtesy of a narrow success over West Tanfield.

Dan Marston’s side chalked up a fifth win in five 2018 outings having put 158/5 on the board despite a shaky start.

Tanfield’s Josh Barrett dismissed three home batsmen for ducks to reduce Helperby to 3/3 early on, but a fine, unbeaten half-century by Dan Spink (71 not out) sparked a recovery.

Sam Abel struck 47 in reply and Tanfield seemed very much in the game at 111/4, however their run-rate slowed as wickets began to fall, Joe Corner (4-50) and skipper Marston (3-37) taking charge.

The away side’s tail failed to wag and they eventually ran out of overs 11 runs shy of their target on 147/9.

In what was another close contest, Goldsborough returned to winning ways, leapfrogging opponents Darley into second place thanks to Luke Boniface’s century.

The opener weighed in with 104 and Russell Robshaw contributed 40 in their team’s 226/9, Scott Clark effecting a trio of dismissals with ball in hand.

Jordan King (81) and Clark (44) kept Darley in touch, but the penultimate delivery of the match saw them bowled out within touching distance of victory on 219.

David James was the pick of the Goldsborough attack, finishing with figures of 4-56.

Defending champions Ouseburn got their season back on track when they eased past Wath & Melmerby.

The 2017 title-winners had lost two of their opening four fixtures, but ended Saturday’s clash triumphant by an 80-run margin.

Ben Jones made 59 not out in their 177/9 despite Dan Harris’ 4-36.

Wath struggled in response and were eventually skittled for just 97 as Dominic Snook and Ben Mackrill both helped themselves to three wickets.

Masham bounced back from successive defeats, chasing down Bishop Thornton’s 117 all out.

George Sowray was the visitors’ top-scorer with 25, but the ball dominated the bat during the first innings and Ben Fielding, Andy Heard and Kieran Bramley all managed three-firs.

Home captain Phil Newton (48) then led Masham to an eight-wicket success with almost 10 overs to spare.

Bottom-of-the-pile Knaresborough Forest are still without a win in 2018 following a home defeat to Birstwith.

Ben Challis (47) and Matt Parker (34) helped the hosts to 174 all out, Pete Hardisty snapping up 4-43 and Mike Hennings 3-46.

That total never looked likely to be enough, however, and a quick-fire 60 from James Riley took Birstwith past their victory target inside 28 overs.

Burton Leonard’s first innings score of 198/9 proved more than sufficient to see off Dacre Banks.

Laurie O’Connor (55) and Peter Townsend (38) were Burton’s leading lights, while Waqas Rasheed (3-31) impressed for Dacre.

The men from the Max Pullan Recreation Ground could only make it to 136 in response, Sam Mooney managing 42 as Ned Vasey, Sam Crompton and Ally Wilson all scooped a brace of wickets.

Pateley Bridge’s fourth win from as many completed fixtures keeps them top of the second division standings, the Badgers cruising past struggling Spofforth.

Only a defiant knock of 59 from the bat of Jack William saw the hosts, relegated from Division One last season, post any kind of a total.

No other Spofforth batsman even made it into double figures as they were sent packing for only 120, Tom Fryer scooping 3-46 for Bridge.

The visitors then cantered to 123/2 in 21 overs thanks to Colin Chadwick’s 49 not out and Luke Clarke’s 40.

Scotton remain in hot pursuit of the leaders and just a single point off the pace after comprehensively beating Alne by a 126-run margin.

Thomas Egerton (76), Callum Halliday (54) and Gary Harland (47) all looked in good touch as the away side racked up 277/8 despite a five-wicket haul for Eddie Myers.

Several Alne batsmen made starts in reply, but none of them could muster more than Owen Vaughan’s 33 not out and 5-40 from Iain Campbell ensured the hosts finished well short on 151 all out.

Third-placed Raskelf lost ground at the top of the table when they were bowled out by Killinghall with only 94 runs to their name.

The high-flyers only needed to reach 118 for victory, but they were blown away by some excellent bowling from Andy Thompson (5-32) and Ben Atkinson (4-18).

Earlier, Thompson had led the way for Killinghall with a knock of 35 in their 117 all out, Lindon Giuffrida helping himself to four wickets.

Kirk Deighton returned to form with a 79-run home success over Harrogate Strays.

Simon Dwyer (48) steered the hosts to 152 all out batting first, ‘Gate captain Rob Stanworth accounting for four of the wickets to fall.

The Strays skipper then made 28 as his side gave chase, but that was as good as it got for the visitors who were skittled for 73.

Jon Smith (4-27) and Jon Watkins (3-16) starred with the ball for Deighton.

Studley Royal recorded a first triumph of the campaign when they overcame Burnt Yates away from home.

A fine spell of 4-10 from Tom Hixon meant the hosts were dismissed for 118, Dom Taylor hitting 28 at the top of the order.

An innings of 45 not out from Gavin Jones then saw Royal over the line, leaving Yates bottom of the division and still without a league victory.

Blubberhouses are another side searching for their maiden success of 2018 following a loss to Markington by the narrowest of margins.

Bash Khan (79) and Umaid Sajjad (60) batted excellently to help the strugglers make 232/7, Ed Kellett grabbing 3-36.

Wayne Dennis struck 85 for Markington, and they just edged home in the end, reaching 234 with one wicket in hand and six balls to spare.

Khan completed a fine afternoon’s work by knocking over five wickets for Blubberhouses, but his efforts proved to be in vain.