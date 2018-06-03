Theakston Nidderdale League: Crompton and Drummond fire Burton up to second place

Sam Crompton and Toby Drummond were the stars of the show as Burton Leonard beat Bishop Thornton to climb up to second place in the Theakston Nidderdale League Division One standings.

On a weekend where the fixture list was decimated by wet weather, only three top flight fixtures were completed, with Helperby remaining on top of the pile despite their inactivity.

Now just seven points behind them in the table are Burton, following their seven-wicket home success over the Curlews.

Thornton got off to a strong start thanks to an 86-run opening stand between Andrew Hyland (60) and Steve Sowray (40), however some unplayable bowling from Crompton (6-39) saw the visitors collapse from 104/2 to 148 all out.

Drummond then took centre stage, hitting 78 from only 64 deliveries to guide the hosts to 149/3 in the 23rd over.

Ouseburn now sit in third position having recorded back-to-back wins, the most recent of which came on the road at Darley in thrilling fasion.

A knock of 42 by Adam Fisher was the top-score in the defending champions’ 155 all out as Joe Furniss scooped 4-19 and Chris Gill 3-40.

Darley remained in the hunt throughout their innings, Furniss striking 40 and Scott Clark 30 to leave them well set at 140/6.

The home side couldn’t finish the job off, however, and three wickets late in the innings for Chris Morrison swung the momentum in Ouseburn’s favour.

The run-chase went right down to the wire, but Duncan Naylor’s troops eventually ran out of balls just three shy of their victory target on 153/9.

Birstwith find themselves fourth courtesy of a two-wicket triumph on the road at Dacre Banks.

The hosts could only muster 109/9 batting first, and although Jon Millward’s men didn’t have things all their own way, they eventually edged over the line at 112/8.

Burnt Yates registered a first Division Two success of 2018 when they entertained Alne, climbing out of the relegation zone in the process.

Jason Chyer (55) made a half-century and Carl Brockhill added a useful 27 in the home team’s 186 all out.

Ryan Raper (4-32) and Cameron Spence (4-58) both had plenty of joy with ball in hand for Alne, but their batsmen did not fare quite so well.

Owen Vaughan contributed 30 and Scott Linen 29, however Shaun Brockhill’s 3-32 from 11 miserly overs guided Yates to a comfortable 64-run victory.

Dan Atkinson produced a fine all-round display as Killinghall ensured that Spofforth’s miserable start to life back in the second tier continued.

In a match reduced to 22 overs per side, the opener hit 62 of his side’s 142/7 then bagged two wickets and a couple of catches as the hosts struggled to 113 all out in response.

Scott Copley (3-12) and Ben Atkinson (3-29) also impressed with the ball for Killinghall, while Jack William (37) was struggling Spofforth’s top-scorer once again.

Having begun the season with three consecutive defeats, Studley Royal 2nds won for the second time in as many outings, overcoming Harrogate Strays at St George’s Road.

Steve Walmsley (55) and Martin Roberts (42) steered the Ripon outfit to 163 all out, Charles Edmondson and Robert Horbury each effecting a trio of dismissals for the Roosters.

Harry Allinson hit 34 for ‘Gate and Mark Roberts chipped in with an innings of 30, but the home side found the going tough and 4-29 from Royal’s Michael Litterbach ensured that the hosts were dismissed 14 runs short.