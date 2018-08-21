Aire-Wharfe League: Season goes from bad to worse as Beckwithshaw hit rock-bottom

What has been a hugely difficult 2018 for Beckwithshaw CC went from bad to worse on Saturday when they lost out to relegation rivals Guiseley.

The reigning Airedale & Wharfedale Senior Cricket League champions were hit by the departure of influential former skipper Alex Lilley and several other key players at the end of last season and have struggled for form throughout the current campaign.

They went into Saturday’s clash second-from-bottom of the pile, but were soundly beaten by the only side beneath them in the top-flight standings at the start of play.

Having won the toss and elected to bat first, ‘Shaw were boosted by a half-century from Oliver Hotchkiss (59), while captain Ross Sedgley (39) and Dax Guy (27) also chipped in with useful runs.

The home total of 229/7 did not prove to be enough, however, and Guiseley made it to 231 with four wickets in hand and almost five overs to spare.

Defeat sees the Killinghall Road outfit sink to the foot of the table and they are now 35 points adrift of safety with only four fixtures left to play.

Elsewhere in Division One, Follifoot got back to winning ways, shocking top-of-the-table Otley in thrilling fashion.

Alex Fox’s team had only won one of their previous 11 outings, but a trio of scalps apiece for Yasar Ali (3-36) and Istikhar Hussain (3-45) helped get rid of the league leaders with just 158 to their name.

Follifoot looked in big trouble when they slumped to 36/5 in response but a knock of 32 by Nick Robinson steadied the innings.

Hussain then completed a fine afternoon’s work, striking 57 not out to guide the visitors to a three-wicket success with only two balls remaining.

Tuseif Arshad claimed an impressive six-wicket haul, but his efforts weren’t enough to save Bilton at North Leeds.

Despite 38 from Luke Haidar, Ryan Bradshaw’s side were all out for 181 chasing 218.

Collingham & Linton tightened their grip on top spot in Division Two of the Aire-Wharfe League, blowing away title rivals Tong Park Esholt to secure a sixth consecutive victory.

Chris Bridge (4-29) and Toby Jacklin (3-7) starred with ball in hand to send second-placed Park packing with just 84 on the board.

Charlie Swallow’s unbeaten knock of 35 then steered the hosts to a seven-wicket success inside 25 overs, leaving them 36 points clear in first place.

In Division Three, Bardsey are another side currently sitting pretty in pole position.

A score of 72 from Naseem Aslam saw them to 153 all out at home to Menston before Henry Wainman’s 6-47 helped dimiss the away side for 128.