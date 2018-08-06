Aire-Wharfe League: Nine-match winless run ended as Follifoot see off basement boys

Follifoot’s ended a run of nine fixtures without a win when they saw off Airedale and Wharfedale League Division One’s bottom side, Guiseley.

A superb start to the season saw Alex Fox’s promoted side challenging up at the very top of the table, but a failure to register a single victory in either June or July has led to them plummeting down the standings.

They did however manage to get back on track on Saturday, posting 235/6 from their 50 overs against the basement boys.

Yasar Ali (53) and Paul Angove (51) both struck half-centuries, while Ben Whitehead (28 not out) and Matthew Williams (28) also made useful contributions.

Istikhar Hussain then took centre stage, producing a stunning display of bowling to help get rid of Guiseley.

He ended the day with figures of 7-28 as the visitors were dismissed 83 runs short on 152.

After back-to-back victories, Bilton were undone by league leaders Otley.

Mustahsan Ali Shah claimed three wickets, but the hosts made their way to 216 all out batting first.

Shah then demonstrated his all-round capabilities with a knock of 49 in response, but he received little by way of support from his team-mates and Bilton were bowled out for 136.

A home reverse at the hands of Adel saw Beckwithshaw slip further into the relegation mire.

Ross Sedgley’s strugglers were all out for 130 despite the efforts of Sam Moore (46), and the visitors then eased to a six-wicket win inside 33 overs.

Collingham & Linton remain top of Division Two after they demolished title rivals Horsforth Hall Park.

Some excellent work with the ball by Charlie Swallow (7-23) helped skittle Park with only 80 runs to their name before Nishant Desai (39 not out) led the home team to a nine-wicket triumph.