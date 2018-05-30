Aire-Wharfe League: Mustahsan stars as Bilton stun local rivals Beckwithshaw

Bilton claimed a comprehensive victory over local rivals Beckwithshaw as the 2017 Airedale & Wharfedale League champions’ poor start to the season continued.

Ross Sedgley’s men find themselves in the Division One drop zone following just one win from their opening six fixtures, while Saturday’s success sees Bilton leapfrog them and escape the relegation places.

Opener Joseph Holderness hit 57 for ‘Shaw, but it took him 141 balls, and the hosts needed a rapid 49 not out from Oli Hotchkiss to get them to 213/6.

Mustahsan Ali Shaw then took centre stage, smashing 27 fours and three sixes in a 125-ball knock of 156 as the away side wrapped up a nine-wicket derby triumph in the 38th over.

“I’ve been at Bilton four years and this is our first win against Beckwithshaw. It was very sweet,” captain Ryan Bradshaw reflected.

“Mush was unbelievable. His hitting was relentless, plus he had just bowled 14 overs and is observing Ramadan.”

Newly-promoted Follifoot continue to excel in the top-flight and Saturday’s success on the road at Pool ensures that they remain within touching distance of top spot.

The home team managed to put 177 on the board in the face of some excellent bowling by Istikhar Hussain who finished up with a return of 6-41.

It then took Paul Angove’s high-flyers until the 43rd over to knock off the runs with Nick Robinson finishing unbeaten on 52, while 38 runs came from the bat of Cameron Martin and Yasar Ali added 32 not out.

Follifoot remain second in the table following their fifth win in six outings, just six points behind leaders Otley.

Collingham & Linton were beaten for the second week in succession, going down at home to Colton Institute, the team relegated from Division One alongside them at the end of the previous campaign.

Christopher Bridge was the pick of the hosts’ attack, helping himself to 4-38, and the ever-reliable Toby Jacklin also snared three visiting batsmen.

Collingham will have fancied their chances of chasing down 163 for victory, however they lost wickets at regular intervals and were eventually sent back to the pavilion well shy of the mark on 125.

Jack Burke managed 23 not out, but received little by way of support from his team-mates.

Defeat drops Jack Harrison’s troops down to fifth in the Division Two standings.