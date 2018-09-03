Aire-Wharfe League: In-form Collingham ease past Mods to wrap up title

Collingham & Linton cruised to a nine-wicket success over Leeds Modernians, wrapping up the Airedale & Wharfedale League Division Two title in the process.

Jack Harrison’s side were relegated from the top flight in 2017 but have bounced back at the first attempt, and in some style, winning their last eight fixtures to open up an unassailable lead at the summit.

There are still two weeks of the season left to play, but there is no chance of Collingham been caught after they dispatched the Mods with ease.

The hosts actually began very well and made it to 96/0 before collapsing to 108/6.

In the end, Toby Jacklin (4-31), Steve James (3-27) and Charlie Swallow (3-60) got rid of the home side for 159.

Collingham wasted no time in knocking off the required runs, needing less than 20 overs to the finish the job.

Opener Ed Hayhust smashed a rapid 87 not out, while Swallow capped a fine all-round display with an unbeaten 51 from only 33 deliveries.